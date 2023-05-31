While many local events returned from hiatus relatively quickly after the COVID-19 pandemic, one popular car show took slightly longer to get back on the road.
The Lodi Elks Lodge presents its annual car show from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 19071 N. Lower Sacramento Road on June 10. It will be the first car show the Elks Lodge has hosted since 2019.
“With COVID, it really put a damper on being able to do events, just like everyone else,” Lodi Elks Exalted Ruler Dave Di Piero said. “Of course, a fire downstairs at the lodge didn’t help either. So we’ve just been in a building phase from that, and haven’t really been able to put events on.”
Di Piero said a kitchen fire broke out at the lodge about a year and a half ago, but it wasn’t the flames that damaged the structure, it was the smoke.
The lodge has spent the last 18 months repairing the damage caused by the smoke, and Di Piero said now was the time to start inviting the community out for its events.
“We’re really excited to to have events outside,” he said. “It’s not just to get Elks members out to the lodge, bur to get folks from all over town out there and enjoy the cars, the food, and learn what the Elks is all about.”
Di Piero said about 80 cars of all shapes, sizes and eras will be at the show, including classics, low riders, trucks, muscle cars, street rods, antiques and customs.
The guest attraction this year will be a 1936 Ford Club Cabriolet named “Tina” owned by Tim and Jack Frey.
According to Barrett Jackson, one of the world’s premier auto collectors’ auctions in the world, Ford built nearly 1 million automobiles in 1936, of which only 4,616 were Club Cabriolets, making the vehicle a rare find.
The car features an 85-horsepower Flathead engine coupled to a three-speed manual transmission, with roll-up windows, chrome wheel trim rings and the rare clock-in-mirror option.
Trophies will be awarded for various categories, and a variety of food trucks will be on site. The lodge will also have a no-host bar.
Music will be performed by local favorite Georgetowne, playing a variety of Americana hits. Di Piero said the lodge will be partnering with Compassion Residio Service, Inc. to host a drug awareness booth as well.
“We’re just really excited,” he said. “We’re looking forward to having more functions, even though we’re not fully open. We’re happy folks are coming down and want to check things out. We’re going to have more events at the lodge in the future, too.”
The lodge is still accepting entries for the show, and registration is $50 the day of the event. The pre-registration date has passed.
Admission for event attendees is free. For more information, email emp931@gmail.com, or call 209-747-0113.
