Lodi police officers are currently investigating a Wednesday night shooting that sent two victims to the hospital with non-life-threatening wounds.
According to Lodi Police Sgt. Ricardo Garcia, officers received reports of a shooting in the area of East Tokay Street and South Washington Street at approximately 8:49 p.m. Wednesday.
Four people were in one vehicle when a second vehicle pulled up alongside them and opened fire, Garcia said, striking two people in the first car.
The two victims — a 23-year-old male and a 19-year-old mane — were able to drive themselves to the hospital where they were treated for non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.
“This morning, we went out and found evidence of a shooting — shell casings — at Tokay and Washington,” Garcia said on Thursday.
Police are still investigating the shooting, Garcia said, talking to the victims and trying to establish a motive and identify the suspect or suspects.