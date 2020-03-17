Days after announcing Oak View School would remain open during the COVID-19 pandemic, principal and superintendent Beverly Boone said she has been forced to close this week.
Boone said the school, which enrolls 390 students and operates as its own district, will close Thursday, citing a lack of available teachers.
“Lodi Unified School District allows us to use two of their special education instructors,” Boone said Tuesday. “But they have told us they are not going to let those teachers come to campus. And a few of our own teachers have decided not to come in.”
— Wes Bowers
Sacramento County asks most residents to ‘shelter in place’
Sacramento County on Tuesday announced a directive asking residents to essentially “shelter in place.” Per the county’s website, all bars, wineries and brew-pubs were asked to close and all restaurants were asked to switch to takeout and home delivery only. Gyms, bingo halls and card rooms were asked to close.
Gatherings of any size were prohibited, effective immediately.
The county is also asking that when possible, employees should work from home. Non-essential businesses should close.
Workers in essential industries, including health care, grocery stores, pharmacies, media services, gas stations, emergency auto repairs and home repairs such as plumbers or electricians, transportation providers, food and agricultural processing, hardware stores, banks and businesses that provide essential necessities for people in need were exempt from the request.
As of Tuesday evening, Sacramento County had 40 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, with two deaths. For more information, visit www.saccounty.net.
— News-Sentinel Staff
State Water Board: Please don’t flush disinfectant wipes
The State Water Board encourages California residents to follow recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, but asks that everyone dispose of disinfectant wipes and paper towels in the trash, not the toilet.
“Flushing wipes, paper towels and similar products down toilets will clog sewers and cause backups and overflows at wastewater treatment facilities, creating an additional public health risk in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic,” the agency said in a news release. “Even wipes labeled ‘flushable’ will clog pipes and interfere with sewage collection and treatment throughout the state.”
Wastewater treatment facilities throughout the state have already reported problems due to wipes and paper towels. Even “flushable” wipes do not break down quickly like toilet paper, the agency said.
— K. Cathey
Comcast offering two months free internet to low-income homes
As more families are asked to stay home and help slow the spread of the coronavirus, Comcast is offering two months of its Internet Essentials program free to new customers in qualifying low-income households. The service is usually available for $9.95 per month.
“During this extraordinary time, it is vital that as many Americans as possible stay connected to the internet — for education, work, and personal health reasons,” Comcast Cable CEO Dave Watson said.
Households must apply before April 30, and must be located within Comcast’s service area. For information, visit www.internetessentials.com.
Comcast has also announced it will provide free access to Xfinity WiFi hotspots across the country, including to non-Xfinity subscribers. For a map of local hotspots, visit www.xfinity.com/wifi.
— K. Cathey
U.S. Small Business Association offering disaster loans
Local businesses hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic may be eligible for an Economic Injury Disaster Loan from the U.S. Small Business Association. The eligibility period begins on Jan. 31. Applications must be filed before Dec. 16 of this year.
Sacramento County has been declared a primary county, making small businesses eligible for aid. San Joaquin County is a contiguous county, meaning businesses may qualify for certain types of aid.
Applicants must have a credit history acceptable to the SBA, show ability to repay the loan, and provide collateral. There may be additional restrictions or insurance requirements.
For more information or to determine whether your business is eligible, visit disasterloan.sba.gov/ela, call 800-659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov.
— News-Sentinel Staff
Mosquito district: Mosquitoes are not a COVID-19 vector
Mosquitoes do not transmit the novel coronavirus, the San Joaquin County Mosquito and Vector Control District said Tuesday in a news release.
However, mosquitoes can spread other illnesses, so the district is continuing its usual surveillance and other essential services, the news release said.
In-person operations have been modified to protect staff and county residents.
For more information, visit www.sjmosquito.org.
— K. Cathey