Not only are federal, state, county and city officials approve new district boundaries for the upcoming election cycle, but education boards are considering new areas of representation as well.
The Lodi Unified School District Board of Education will be making that decision Tuesday, selecting one of two proposed maps created by Riverside-based consulting firm Davis Demographics.
There are seven trustee districts on the board, and according to Tuesday’s presentation, areas 5 and 7, which represent north Lodi and north Stockton, respectively, are have smaller voting populations than the other five areas.
Area 5, represented by board member Ron Heberle, has a population of 25,051, while Area 7, represented by board member Joe Nava, has 24,607 residents.
Currently, Area 1, represented by board president Susan Macfarlane, all of Lodi east of Highway 99, as well as the unincorporated areas through Lockeford and Clements to the county line.
Area 2, represented by board member Gary Knackstedt, encompasses northwest Stockton in the Bear Creek area out to Bishop Cut west of Interstate 5.
Area 3, represented by board member George Neely, encompasses south Lodi between Vine Street and Harney Lane, as well as a spur bordered by Garfield Street, Lodi Avenue and Highway 99.
Area 4, represented by board vice president Courtney Porter, includes western Lodi from Mills Avenue out into the Delta, as well as the Woodbridge and Acampo areas.
Area 5 includes Lodi bordered by Turner Road, Mills Avenue, Vine Street and Highway 99, and Area 7 includes a strip of north Stockton that encompasses Wagner Holt, Sutherland, Parklane, and Oakwood elementary schools, as well as Delta Sierra Middle and Plaza Robles High schools.
Area 6, represented by board member Ron Freitas, includes south Lodi and north Stockton between Harney Lane to Hammer Lane, and Highway 99 to South Lower Sacramento Road, with a small portion of Lodi bordered by Century Boulevard and Ham Lane.
The first map board members will consider only proposes moving a small portion of Area 6 near Parkland Elementary School into Area 7, and slightly reducing Area 2’s western border from Bishop Cut.
These proposed boundaries would give Area 7 some 26,293 residents, while Area 5 would still have only 24,501.
The second map to be considered Tuesday would extend Area 5 north of Turner Road to the Mokelumne River, move the western boundary of Area 2 to Regatta Lane in Stockton, as well as eliminate the district’s unincorporated area south of Bear Creek west of I-5.
The proposal would also move the small portion of Area 6 near Parkland Elementary School into Area 7, as suggested in the first map.
These boundaries would give Area 5 some 26,130 residents, and Area 7 would have 26,293 residents. Area 2, which currently has 26,289 residents, would be reduced to 25,141 residents, according to the proposed map.
To view the maps, visit tinyurl.com/LUSDmaps.
Tuesday’s meeting begins ay 7 p.m. at the James Areida Educational Support Center, 1305 E. Vine St. It will also be streamed online at the board’s YouTube channel.