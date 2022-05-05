LODI — Changing Faces Theatre Company presents Frank L. Baum’s “The Wizard of Oz,” adapted by Jon Jory, as a pop-up play beginning May 27 at St. Jorge Winery, 22769 N. Bender Road, Acampo. It is the first of four public performances of the pop-up play. For ticket information, contact mbartram.cftc@comcast.net.
Free performances will be offered on June 6 at the Lodi Public Library, 201 W. Locust St., Lodi; June 10 at the Galt Community Park, 1000 Walnut Ave., Galt; and Michael David Winery, 4850 Highway 12, Lodi.
— Wes Bowers
Woodbridge Irrigation District to hold board meeting
WOODBRIDGE — The Woodbridge Irrigation District Board of Directors will meet at 9 a.m. Thursday, May 12 at the district office, 18750 N. Lower Sacramento Road, Woodbridge.
— Wes Bowers
San Joaquin County students display art
STOCKTON — Students from 11 county school districts will display their art and compete in the San Joaquin County Office of Education’s first Best of San Joaquin County High School Art Show from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Monday, May 9.
All artwork has been chosen by school district art coordinators and has previously appeared in a school or district showcase or art show. The new showcase and competition is organized by SJCOE Student Events and Activities and supported by the SJCOE Educational Foundation.
The art show is free and open to the public, and will be held at the SJCOE Wentworth Center, 2707 Transworld Drive, Stockton.
— Wes Bowers
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.