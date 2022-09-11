Vargas says she will be a voice for all Lodians

Sandra Vargas is running for Lodi City Council.

 Courtesy photograph

Sandra Vargas said a Latina hasn’t run for Lodi City Council in more than 40 years, and she wants to be the first elected to the post.

Vargas is one of four running to replace Mark Chandler in the council’s District 2 seat, and said she will be a voice for the city’s Latino and Hispanic communities, which make up 35% of Lodi’s population.