Vargas says she will be a voice for all Lodians

Sandra Vargas said a Latina hasn’t run for Lodi City Council in more than 40 years, and she wants to be the first elected to the post.
Vargas is one of four running to replace Mark Chandler in the council’s District 2 seat, and said she will be a voice for the city’s Latino and Hispanic communities, which make up 35% of Lodi’s population.
“I noticed there is nobody on the city council representing the Latino community,” she said of her decision to run in the November election.
“As leaders, the city council is supposed to unite people,” she added. “And one of the things I am focusing on is to unite the entire community.”
Vargas said she will be able to accomplish that task thanks to her volunteer efforts over the last six years, as well as her involvement in, or creation of, several nonprofit organizations and community programs.
Her first foray into giving back to the community was to create an after-school program at Heritage Elementary School in 2016 that taught youngsters a variety of dances from around the world.
The Central Valley Arts and Culture Club, focused on preventing Lodi’s youth from joining gangs, would expand to Lodi Middle School, Lakewood and Woodbridge elementary schools, and Joe Serna School before the COVID-19 pandemic emerged.
The club even hosted a festival at Hale Park in 2018, and received a small grant from the Lodi Chamber of Commerce through the ABCD-Love Your Block program.
Club members have performed at several local events, including the Breakthrough Project’s Peace Walk, the Downtown Farmers Market, the Lodi Grape Festival and Downtown Lodi Street Faire.
Vargas has served on a number of local committees since founding the club, including the Breakthrough Project, Tree Lodi, the Storm-Drain Detectives, Earth Keepers and Coastal Cleanup.
She leads ABCD Love Your Block, chairs the Lodi Peace Walk committee and even founded Conchas with the Cops, a frequent get-together with Lodi Police Department officers similar to Coffee with a Cop, where members of the Latino community can air their concerns with law enforcement.
She is currently serving a second term on the Lodi Improvement Committee, to which she was first appointed in 2020.
“I’m going to be learning a lot (if elected),” Vargas said. “I’m naive as to how certain committees and departments work, but I think most of us are. I think I can bring a lot of community to the council because I work with everyone as a volunteer.”
Vargas, 39, was born in Torrance and spent part of her childhood in Mexico learning about her family and culture. She moved to Lodi in 1999, and married her husband Jorge Carvajal in 2007.
They have three children — Kasandra, 18; Jorge, 14; and Jazmin, 13.
A former resident of the Heritage District, Vargas said knows the issues and concerns the eastern side of the city faces, and added she will be able to work with both sides of Lodi if elected.
“You know, 30% of the population in Lodi is Latino, and in over 40 years, there hasn’t been a Latina running,” she said. “In six years I’ve been volunteering without a voice, but I’ve been able to make a difference. The city will be united with me in office.”
Vargas is running against Hector Galvan, Lisa Craig and Summer Pennino for the District 2 seat. To learn more about Vargas, visit sandraforlodi.com.
