STOCKTON — Last week the San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved adding a county ordinance addressing illegal dumping.
Beginning Oct. 13, the new ordinance will allow the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office to issue citations to residents who leave trash and debris in public view or along public rights-of way.
The effort to adopt the ordinance was initiated by Supervisor Miguel Villapudua, who represents most of the City of Stockton.
Villapudua’s office received an increasing amount of complaints of litter, trash, weeds, fire hazards, abandoned boats, homeless encampments, and illegal dumping activities in his district.
County staff said the complaints amounted to some 2,600 tons of trash dumped illegally on local roads and rights-of-ways each year.
The cost to clean up the trash has risen to nearly $1.3 million annually, staff said.
Villapudua established a county and city task force in 2020 to investigate the illegal dumping issue and provide recommendations to supervisors, which eventually were included in the current ordinance.
“This directive is an important and necessary step toward combating illegal dumping that is long overdue,”Villapudua said.
Under the ordinance, anyone who dumps waste illegally or hires another party to do so will be charged with a violation, and allows the Sheriff’s Office to issue a fine or citation, given there is sufficient evidence that the waste was dumped illegally.
The ordinance also directs the a task force to implement a “Three E’s” strategy of Education, Eradication, and Enforcement.
Led by the Sheriff’s Office and the San Joaquin County Public Works Department, the task force is expected to report back to the supervisors on the effectiveness of the ordinance, staff said.
The new ordinance follows the Clean San Joaquin initiative spearheaded by Board Chair Chuck Winn several years ago and adopted by supervisors in 2018. In a media statement issued last Friday, Winn said he had seen abandoned refrigerators, tires, mattresses, motors and marine vessels scattered not only throughout neighborhoods and along highways, but along waterways as well.
“A record-setting amount of garbage and illegal dumping is polluting our region,” he said. “If not cleaned up, this waste could threaten our health, safety, environment and most important, our citizens for generations to come. Additionally, it affects property values, creates blight and attracts more illegal dumping. This ordinance is just one of the many actions the county is taking to clean San Joaquin.”
There are no anticipated impacts to the County’s General Fund from the amendment to the ordinance, staff said. To view the ordinance, visit tinyurl.com/SJCDumpOrd.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.