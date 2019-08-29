LODI — Daniel Meza, vice president and relationship manager at Lodi-based Farmers and Merchants Bank, recently graduated from the Graduate School of Banking at Colorado’s 69th annual school session hosted at the University of Colorado in Boulder, Colo.
The Graduate School of Banking at Colorado (GSBC) annually hosts this 25-month school of higher education that provides management and leadership training for community bank professionals.
Meza was among 156 graduates from across the United States comprising the class of 2019.
GSBC students are recognized by their respective organizations’ executive team as rising stars in their organizations and, upon graduation, often are an integral part of their organization’s succession plan.
“We pride ourselves in delivering exceptional customer service. Investing in our employees’ education is a key part of this long-standing core value at F&M Bank,” said F&M Bank President and CEO Kent Steinwert.