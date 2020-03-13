LODI — The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office is trying to determine the circumstances behind a body found near Micke Grove Regional Park on Friday morning.
Lt. Toby Farnsworth said the Sheriff’s Office received a call from the Micke Grove Golf Links at about 8:30 a.m. reporting a body found near the Union Pacific Railroad tracks.
Deputies responded to the 11400 block of Pearson Road, and found the body on the eastern side of the tracks.
“At this time, it’s pretty obvious she was hit by a train,” Farnsworth said. “Right now, Union Pacific is reviewing their schedule to see which train was in the area, and then they will review video from the train to see exactly what happened.”
It is unknown when the woman was struck by the train. According to Farnsworth, the railroad said no engineers reported hitting anything during the night.
He said it appears the woman was not hit by the lead car, but was still struck by the train in some fashion.
The woman’s identification is being withheld, pending notification of next of kin.