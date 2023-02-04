A species of fox not native to California has been welcomed as the newest addition to the Mike Grove Zoo this week.
The zoo announced Friday that a pair of red foxes, a boy and girl, were found in the wild as orphaned kits by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.
Red foxes are not native to the state and are even considered an invasive species because they compete for resources with California’s native gray fox, the zoo said.
The kits were taken to a rehabilitation hospital for care until they could be relocated to a zoo or sanctuary.
They were placed in standard quarantine when they arrived at Micke Grove, and they are now on exhibit, the zoo said.
Red foxes have long snouts and beautiful red coats, excellent hearing and will eat whatever is readily available.
They are also known for being very shy and secretive, and the pair is no exception.
The female is still very wild and hides quite a bit, while her brother is more adventurous, finding a place in their enclosure to watch zoo patrons.
Guests are encouraged to be extremely quiet during visits to help the siblings adapt to their new surroundings.
Micke Grove Zoo, located at 11793 N. Micke grove Road, is open Wednesdays through Sundays. Winter hours are from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., with the last entrance admitted at 4 p.m.
Admission is $5 for adults, $3 for children ages 3 to 13. Vehicle entry into the park is $5 weekdays, $6 weekends and most holidays.
For more information, call 209-331-2010.
