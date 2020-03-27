LODI — Lodi Unified School District will begin providing free lunches and next-day breakfasts at several campuses on March 30.
A district school bus will serve students in front of the following locations in the bus zone or parking lot:
- Point Quest Education, 18051 N. Ray Road, 11 to 11:20 a.m.
- Live Oak Elementary, 5099 Bear Creek Road, 11 to 11:20 a.m.
- Turner School at Tokay Colony, 13520 Live Oak Road, 11:50 a.m. to 12:10 p.m.
- Tower Park, 14900 West Highway 12, noon to 12:20 p.m.
- Victor School, 17670 Bruella Road, 11:50 a.m. to 12:10 p.m.
- Corner Parking Lot at 3rd Street and Highway 88, Clements, 12:40 to 1 p.m.
- Houston School, 4600 Acampo Road, 11 to 11:20 a.m.
Children must be present in order for meals to be provided. Meals will be provided based on the number of children present and will be available free of charge for anyone 18 and younger, regardless of their school of residence. No paperwork is required.
The meals will be offered for pickup only, and meals may not be consumed on-site. Sites and serving times are subject to change, so visit www.lodiusd.net often. You can also text the word “FOOD” to 877-877 to find the closest locations.
— Wes Bowers
LOEL Center closed, but pick-up meals available
Due to the shelter in place orders issued by Gov. Gavin Newsom and San Joaquin County, the LOEL Center located at 105 S. Washington St. will be closed to the public until further notice.
The center’s Senior Nutrition program will offer a limited number of hot meals available for curbside pickup for those older than 60. Beginning April 1, meals will be available from noon to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, with a suggested contribution of $3.
Seniors in need of food, help with errands and medication pickups can call the center at 209-369-1591, and staff will do their best to assist you.
— News-Sentinel Staff
San Joaquin County receives emergency funding for homeless
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY — Assemblyman Jim Cooper announced on Friday that the San Joaquin Continuum of Care has been awarded emergency funding to protect the health and safety of people experiencing homelessness during the coronavirus pandemic.
In a March 26 letter, the California Homeless Coordinating and Financing Council stated that the San Joaquin COC has been awarded $512,733.78 to help protect and stop the spread of COVID-19 within the homeless population.
“This emergency funding comes at a critical time when our most vulnerable communities are at the greatest risk of exposure to the virus,” Cooper said.
— News-Sentinel Staff
Donations sought for skilled nursing facilities
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY — With the number of coronavirus cases on the rise, First 5 San Joaquin, in partnership with the Family Resource and Referral Center and Leadership Stockton 2018, have partnered together to ask local businesses and residents alike to donate life-saving medical supplies for local skilled nursing facilities.
“We are in need of gowns, gloves, and eye protective wear, and most of all, masks. It is critical that we keep our medical personnel healthy and protected from the COVID-19 virus, because they are on the front lines of this crisis,” said Lani Schiff-Ross, Executive Director of First 5 San Joaquin. “We’re hoping to receive donations from people who may have these items — dentists, schools, construction workers and manicurists,” continued Schiff-Ross.
Drop-offs can be made at the Teen Impact Center at 725 N. El Dorado St. in Stockton, from 9:30-11:30 a.m. on April 1-3. Staff will will do a drive through drop off to maintain social distancing.
Contact Amanda Bauer at 209-461-2936 at Family Resource and Referral Center with any questions.
— News-Sentinel Staff
DMV field offices closed
SACRAMENTO — The California Department of Motor Vehicles on Friday closed all field offices to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Offices are expected to re-open, virtually, on April 2.
All in-office appointments at this time will be canceled, and customers can visit dmv.ca.gov for future appointment availability.
Online services will continue to be available at dmv.ca.gov, and residents can visit DMV kiosks throughout the state or through available local business partners. The department’s customer service centers will continue to operate during normal business hours at 800-777-0133 or via the live chat on the DMV website.
Field office employees will return to work April 1 to process transactions and begin training on the DMV Virtual Field Office, which gives customers the capability to take care of transactions that previously required an in-person office visit.
On April 2, customers will be able to complete vehicle title transfers and vehicle registration renewals by visiting virtual.dmv.ca.gov. The DMV will gradually add more transactions to the virtual field office.
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has announced that the REAL ID enforcement date is October 1, 2021, and customers who want a REAL ID will have an opportunity to apply at a later date.
— Wes Bowers
Galt schools to be closed through May 1
SACRAMENTO — The Sacramento County Office of Education on Friday announced that after consultation with Sacramento County Public Health, all 13 school districts are extending the period of closure due to COVID-19 through May 1.
Both Galt Joint Union Elementary and Galt Joint Union High school districts are complying with the extension, and classes are now scheduled to resume May 4. Classes were originally expected to resume April 14.
— Wes Bowers