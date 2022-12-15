LODI — The Lodi Police Department, with assistance from the California Highway Patrol, has arrested a suspect in last week’s home invasion robbery.
At approximately 9:50 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, Lodi police officers responded to a suspected home invasion robbery had taken place in the 1900 block of Anderson Avenue. It was reported to police that the suspect was possibly armed with a rifle or similar firearm.
Prior to police officers arriving on the scene, Lodi police dispatch received numerous reports of gunshots being fired.
When officers arrived on the scene, they located the victims, who were not injured, but the suspect was no longer at the residence.
Lodi Police Department detectives took over the investigation, and were able to identify a suspect. With the assistance of the CHP, the 16-year-old male suspect was arrested during a traffic stop on Tuesday, Dec. 13 in the 5600 block of East Waterloo Road in Stockton.
Lodi detectives served a search warrant at the suspect’s home in Stockton, and reported that they had found further evidence of the crime.
According to the Lodi Police Department, the robbery does not appear to have been a random incident. Only one suspect has been identified. The suspect’s identity has not been released to the public, as he is a minor.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Lodi Police Department at 209-333-6727, or Detective Cliff Johnston at 209-269-4721.
Please reference Lodi Police Department case No. 22-7962.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.