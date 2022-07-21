Local and state health officials are investigating the first probable case of monkeypox in the county, San Joaquin County Public Health Services announced Thursday.
The person has preliminarily tested positive for Orthopoxvirus in lesion samples, public health said, and meets compatible clinical and epidemiologic criteria.
County public health said it is contacting people with whom the individual may have had close contact and added that it has also received reports of confirmed cases, but will update the public once the preliminary investigation is complete.
Monkeypox is a rare disease, and the overall risk to the general population is low, the agency said.
Individuals who believe they may have been exposed to monkeypox or have the characteristic rash or other symptoms, should contact their health care provider immediately.
Once a positive case is detected, county public health will conduct a thorough tracing and monitoring of close contacts.
If determined to be eligible for post-exposure prophylaxis, contacts can receive the monkeypox vaccine on a referral basis.
County public health said it is in the process of making sure antiviral treatment will be available to eligible patients. At this time, treatment must be obtained through the public health system, the agency said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.