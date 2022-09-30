LODI — The second week of October is Fire Prevention Week, and the Lodi Fire Department is inviting residents to participate by creating artwork at their home.
Lodians are encouraged to create chalk drawings on their driveways or sidewalks with a fire safety message, then take a photo and send to the department.
Submitted photos will be posted on Lodi Fire’s social media pages so residents can vote for their favorite pieces of art.
Photos must be submitted through the department’s Facebook or Instagram pages by Wednesday, Oct. 12. The winner will be announced on Friday, Oct. 14 and will get to tour Fire Station 1. They will also receive a Lodi Fire Department Challenge Coin.
City of Galt to hold Scarecrow Stroll
GALT — The City of Galt is inviting businesses, organizations, families and individuals to decorate scarecrows for a Scarecrow Stroll to take place during the Spookishly Fun Movie Night on Oct. 21 from 5:30 to 8 p.m.
The community will vote on their favorite, and the first, second and third place winners will receive goodie baskets.
Entry into the competition is free. For more information, call Jackie Garcia at 209-366-7115, or email jgarcia@cityof galt.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.