STOCKTON -- The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in San Joaquin County has increased by four since Monday.
Dr. Maggie Park, public health officer for San Joaquin County Public Health Services, told the San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors at its special meeting that as of Tuesday morning, the number of confirmed cases is now at 13.
Park would not disclose in which communities the 13 cases live, citing patient privacy laws.
Along wth the 13 confirmed cases, San Joaquin General Hospital executive director Davis Culbertson said that some of his staff has reported exposure to the coronavirus.
He did not disclose how many of his staff had been exposed, but said about half of them have tested negative for the virus, and another half is awaiting test results.