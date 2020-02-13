Former arts commissioner and local mosaic artist Mark Hamilton will work with students in the Lodi Unified School District to complete a 50-foot mural at English Oaks Commons Park.
The mural titled “Face Emotions” was designed by local multi-media artist Gerry Reyes. It will cover the 50-foot by 8-foot brick wall surrounding a portion of the park with brilliantly colored tiles displaying facial features expressing various emotions.
In the center of the mural will be a set of angel wings, which people can stand in front of to take pictures.
Students across LUSD and Lodi Montessori will take part in laying tiles for the mural, which will be built on panels and assembled once each piece is completed.
“There is a total of 48 panels. Students will create each section in the classrooms on panels. Once they’re finished, we will have an installation party at the park and put the mural together,” Hamilton said.
The concept for the mural was inspired by the popular photos found on social media of people posing against angel wings painted on the backs of buildings.
The angel wings are believed to have been started by Los Angeles artist Colette Miller, who began painting human-sized angel wings on buildings throughout Downtown Los Angeles.
Eventually, Miller took her artwork abroad and started the Global Angel Wings Project and painted wings in Kenya, Australia, Taiwan, France, Cuba and Mexico as part of a global effort to spread peace and remind people of humanity.
“We can be the angels of this Earth. The philosophies of nature and mankind are universal. Humanity craves beauty, love, acceptance, enlightenment and faith in the human race. We all desire it and can attain it if we believe in ourselves,” she says on her website, colettemiller.com.
Hamilton said the photo opportunity creates an interactive artistic experience which allows spectators to become part of the art installation and the artistic process.
“People like to take pictures and selfies for social media, so the hope is that the mural will attract people to an underutilized park,” Hamilton said.
Building on Millers’ message, Hamilton said it was important to create a piece that delivers a message of tolerance and inclusivity.
“The whole concept of bringing the community together across different races, cultures and religions has always been my goal,” he said.
By developing a mosaic, Hamilton believes everyone creating the mural takes part in sharing that message when they participate in the artistic process.
The mural is expected to be completed by the fall. Hamilton is expected to receive the first shipment of tiles today.
The project is expected to cost $8,000, which is funded by the Lodi Arts Commission, Art in Public Places fund.
The idea to create a mural at the English Oaks Park was first introduced by Lodi Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Services staff, who approached the Lodi Arts Commission with a project proposal.
The LAC put out a call to artists and received the conceptual art design from Hamilton.
The LAC approved the final design on Wednesday afternoon during its monthly meeting held at Carnegie Forum.
People interested in learning more about the LAC or participating in the mosaic mural project can visit http://www.lodiarts.org/.