GALT — The proposed Galt Saturday Market looks to become reality this spring, as city leaders this week gave staff direction to make the event a five-hour, midday endeavor.
The Galt City Council, under the suggestion of Mayor Shawn Farmer, agreed to a 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday market at the 4th Street Promenade from April to October.
Council’s direction comes after city staff posted a Facebook survey asking residents for input regarding the market’s length and time of day.
Some 547 residents answered the survey, with 38% favoring a six-hour event, Parks and Recreation director Armando Solis said.
Another 34.4% favored a four-hour market, and 27.4% favored a five-hour event, he said.
If the market were to run six hours, Solis said 36.3% of respondents favored an 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. timeframe. When asked about a five-hour market, 35.4% favored a 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. event. Results for a four-hour market revealed 38.9% of respondents favored a 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. run.
Farmer said the survey results showed that residents preferred a market in the middle of the day, rather than in the afternoon and early evening as staff had proposed two weeks ago.
“I think about the times, especially the spring time and summer time, when people are out doing things,” he said. “My concern when we thought about these hours, is that it starts to get really hot in these evening hours. It’s the heat of the day. If we were to do maybe 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. ... I think maybe it’s the sweet spot, because then people can come out before the heat of the day, and it’s not too cold.”
Originally intended to be modeled after the Galt Flea Market that occurs on Tuesdays, staff proposed on Jan. 18 to fashion the new event after the Friday night Galt Farmer’s Market, featuring produce and artisan vendors, as well as live music.
The market would be held on one Saturday a month between April and October, with each event featuring a different theme.
For example, the May market would feature a Cinco de Mayo theme, complete with Mexican foods and vegetables, with booths and decor celebrating the country’s history and culture.
The July market would celebrate Independence Day, and October would feature a harvest and scarecrow theme.
Staff anticipates about 30 vendors participating between April and June, and about 40 participating between July and August.
The market is expected to generate $15,000 in revenue in 2022, and staff told the council in January additional Saturdays could be added to the schedule, depending on community response.
“I think (10 a.m. to 3 p.m.) would allow people that want to avoid the summer heat, time to show up,” councilman Jay Vandenburg said. “People that would like to enjoy a libation can go to local business and do that as well. I think it gives us the widest variety of options to our citizens.”
Councilman Kevin Papineau, who suggested the Galt Saturday market idea last summer, had reservations about the survey results.
He said more than 500 respondents was not enough to gauge what the community wanted in a market, and thought Solis and his staff should ultimately make the decision as to time and length.
“I’m always eager to hear public input, and I appreciate the survey,” he said. “However, if you consider the population of the city and the surrounding area we expect to draw from, we’re probably talking 30,000 people. This survey represents less than a tenth of a percent of those people. While I value (the survey), I’d hate to let it make our decision for us. It’s one small piece.”
Galt economic development director Amie Mendes said the success of a weekend market depends more on what’s being made available by vendors more than what time of the day it should be open.
“I’m really familiar with the market held in downtown Tracy,” she said. “It has been wildly successful. It starts at 8 a.m. and goes to 1 p.m., so people shop typically for produce, artisan goods, arts and crafts. But it’s a bustling market, everyone goes in the morning before it gets hot, and their market goes year round. I think regardless of when you have it, it’s really the product variety and what people are looking for... that’s what’s really going to be important.”
Solis said many residents who responded to the survey asked for alcohol to be available. And because imbibing and live music are not a typical morning activity, the council needed to take those factors into consideration.
He added that the San Joaquin County Certified Farmers Market, which will partner with the city to provide vendors for the market, said the Saturday event will most likely not feature many certified growers.
“We’ll have to sit down and pencil things out,” Solis said. “We had all these events targeted for closer to the evening with the music, the beer. But this is something we could also do between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. We just need to figure out logistics of it, the timing of it, and the availability of some of the vendors.”