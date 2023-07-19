Storm Drain Detectives test the health of Lodi Lake

Plant growth at the bottom of Lodi Lake has severely impacted water clarity in two locations at the park, according to data collected by the city’s Storm Drain Detectives last week.
On July 11 about midday, the Storm Drain Detectives, with the help of Lodi Fire Department’s boat, used a Secchi Disk to test water clarity at three sites in both the lake and Mokelumne River as part of Lakes Appreciation Month.
The group found that water clarity in the western portion of the lake just north of the boathouse measured 5.9 feet.
The second location on the eastern end of the lake also measured 5.9 feet. Lake swimming and paddle activity was minimal at both locations on the lake, the group said.
Water clarity at the third site near the Woodbridge Irrigation District Dam measured at 10.1 feet.
There was no evidence of plant growth in the river bottom, and no paddle or kayak activity when the Secchi disk was dipped into the water, the group said. The river’s water temperature was 63 degrees, while the temperature in the lake was 68 degrees.
The group’s findings will be included with data collected during the 2023 Annual Secchi Dip-In, a nationwide volunteer water monitoring event.
This is the 23rd year that Lodi has participated in the Secchi Dip-In.
Last year, water clarity measured 5.6 feet near the boathouse, 4.8 feet on the lake’s eastern end, and 10.5 feet near the dam.
The deepest clarity measurement recorded near the boathouse was 8.8 feet in 2020, while the deepest on the eastern side of the lake was 7.2 feet in 2006.
Storm Drain Detectives measured 12.8 feet of water clarity near the dam in 2007.
A Secchi disk is an 8-inch metal disk with alternating black and white quadrants that is lowered into a lake, stream, river, or other body of water until it is no longer visible from the surface.
The depth of disappearance is called the Secchi depth measurement, and it measures the transparency, or clarity, of the upper water column.
Lodi Lake’s visible water quality has not significantly changed since monitoring began in 2001, Storm Drain Detectives said, although water weeds have increased.
However, the Mokelumne River’s water clarity seems to fluctuate depending on whether there has been high rain and snow runoff or drought conditions during the year.
This year’s high flows have swollen the riverbanks and increased turbidity somewhat. Turbidity is the cloudiness caused by large numbers of individual particles that are generally invisible to the naked eye, like smoke in the air.
The measurement of turbidity is a key test of both water clarity and water quality, which can determine the health of the water.
The Mokelumne River and Lodi Lake’s watershed includes runoff from the city’s streets during wet or dry season. Rainy season, or dry season street stormwater runoff, is often a “non-point source of pollution” which can include car oil, grease, fertilizers, detergents, pesticides, garden soil, and other contaminants, coming from homes, parking lots, streets, garden landscapes, making it very hard to trace back to the original source for containment. To learn more about water quality, the City of Lodi’s Storm Drain Detectives, or the 2000-2023 SDD Mokelumne River monitoring data, visit www.lodi.gov/492/Storm-Drain-Detectives.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.