Storm Drain Detectives test the health of Lodi Lake

Lodi Fire Department Capt. Craig McCammant helps the Storm Drain Detectives measure water clarity at Lodi Lake on July 11. A Secchi Disk was used to test water clarity at three sites in both the lake and Mokelumne River as part of Lakes Appreciation Month.

 Courtesy photograph

Plant growth at the bottom of Lodi Lake has severely impacted water clarity in two locations at the park, according to data collected by the city’s Storm Drain Detectives last week.

On July 11 about midday, the Storm Drain Detectives, with the help of Lodi Fire Department’s boat, used a Secchi Disk to test water clarity at three sites in both the lake and Mokelumne River as part of Lakes Appreciation Month.