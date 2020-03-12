On Sunday, the World of Wonders Science Museum celebrated the Lodi Lions Club’s 80th anniversary with an event that was “truly out of this world.”
Local astronaut José Hernández made a very special appearance at the museum, taking photos with guests and giving autographs for his book, “The Boy Who Touched The Stars,” to a sold-out crowd.
Guests also had the chance to experience two of the newest exhibits at the museum, a simulated walk on the Moon and an exhibit in which guests were encouraged to test their weight-guessing skills by estimating how much they might weigh on various planets within our solar system.