LODI — The National Alliance on Mental Illness will host a mental health fair on Saturday beginning at 2 p.m. at the Calvary Church, 2301 West Lodi Ave., Lodi.
NAMI wants to familiarize Lodi residents with the free programs they provide for people who live with a mental health challenge.
NAMI will offer information on other programs for caregivers and loved ones of those who live with a mental health challenge as well, including their Family-to-Family groups, and programs for Spanish speaking members of the community.
Attendees will find information about the multitude of program’s NAMI offers and ways to participate. All of NAMI’s programs are free and completely confidential.
Mental health challenges affect all segments of the community and people often suffer in silence due to the stigma of mental illness.
Attendees will hear from community members who have benefited from these programs.
Refreshments will be served, for more information call 209-468-3755 or visit http://www.namisanjoaquin.org.
— Oula Miqbel
Medicare patients can take Lodi fitness class
LODI — People in Medicare programs can now attend aquatics fitness classes at Hutchins Street Square pool for no fee as part of the SilverSneakers program.
SilverSneakers is a fitness program for seniors that is included with many Medicare Advantage plans.
— Oula Miqbel
Join in Hallow-Zine making sessions
STOCKTON — The Write Place, 343 E. Main St., Stockton, will host a 3-night Hallow-Zine making marathon for Halloween, from 6 to 9 p.m. on Oct. 29 to Oct. 31.
A zine is a small-circulation self-published work of original or appropriated texts and images, usually reproduced via photocopier.
This event is free, all supplies and materials including; magazines, glue, staples, ink, markers, paper, letterpress, typewriter, scissors, and printers will be provided.
The first two nights will be dedicated to creating the zines, and the last night will be a printing party with pizza and refreshments.
To participate in the Hallow-Zine, guests must register online at Eventbrite at https://bit.ly/2VMLEp4.
— Oula Miqbel
Innovation in housing construction to be topic
STOCKTON — The San Joaquin Council of Governments, speaker series presents innovation in housing construction, on Oct. 30 from noon to 1:30 p.m. at the San Joaquin Council of Governments building, 555 E. Weber Ave., Stockton.
Guest speakers Gerry McCaughey the CEO of Entekra LLC — a design, engineering, and manufacturing company that provides a fully integrated off-site solution for both residential and commercial construction — and Jeffrey Michael the Executive Director of the University of the Pacific, Center for Business and Policy Research and Associate Director Thomas Pogue. The speakers will discuss a more economical method of construction that could reduce the cost of housing, which are at historic highs in California, even though housing production remains low.
Panelists will discuss how the construction industry has been slow to adopt new technologies that have improved productivity in other industries, and how automation, communications technology, and other innovations could revolutionize construction in the coming years.
Panelists will also discuss how atomization could affect housing affordability, construction jobs, and the economy.
Admission to this event is free and refreshments will be available.
— Oula Miqbel