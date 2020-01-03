Winter is here, but San Joaquin County Public Health Services officials warn that this year’s flu bug might have people heating up.
“There are signs that this year’s wave of illness could start early and could hit hard,” Dr. Danuta Skowronski, a leading epidemiologist and flu expert, said in an interview with CNN.
In the United States, flu season occurs in the fall and winter. While influenza viruses circulate year-round, flu activity typically peaks between December and February, but activity can last as late as May.
Last year, the county reported three flu-related deaths among people younger than 65, and 12 others were admitted into intensive care units.
“The flu is very unpredictable. Based on current information this season, so far, is not as severe as previous seasons. However, it is too soon to tell since it hasn’t peaked yet,” said Krista Dommer, a public information and communication coordinator for San Joaquin County.
The county is focused on prevention, said Dr. Maggie Park, the interim health officer for San Joaquin County.
“The single best way to prevent influenza is to get vaccinated. Practicing good health habits will further help protect against the flu,” Park said.
There are numerous flu viruses, but the flu vaccine protects against the three strains of influenza. Children as young as six months old can get flu shots, according to Dommer.
County health has been monitoring tracking influenza data since Sept. 29, 2019, and found most of the influenza-positive specimens were predominantly a strand of influenza B — a highly contagious strand that can only be spread from human to human.
“In week 52, we noticed influenza A (H1N1) circulation was increasing,” Park said.
Influenza A is a strand of the flu virus that is capable of infecting animals, although it is more common for people to suffer the ailments associated with this type of flu. Wild birds commonly act as hosts for this flu virus, according to the CDC website.
Park recommends people get a flu vaccine as soon as the vaccines are available because it takes two to four weeks to build up immunity.
“Vaccination of high-risk persons is especially important to decrease their risk of severe flu illness. People at high risk of serious flu complications include young children, pregnant women, people with chronic health conditions like asthma, diabetes or heart and lung disease and people 65 years and older,” Park said.