On Saturday, a few dozen demonstrators gathered at the intersection of Lower Sacramento Road and Kettleman Lane to protest in support of human rights.
“It doesn’t matter what color you are, this is just a matter of what’s right and what’s wrong,” organizer Nicole Segovia told the News-Sentinel last week.
During the protest, participants took a knee and held 8 minutes and 46 seconds of silence in memory of George Floyd, who was killed after a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck for that length of time while arresting him.
The protest was one of several that have been held in Lodi and all over the nation over the past two weeks.
Another peaceful protest is being planned for the same location from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 20.