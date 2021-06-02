With just two weeks left in the California Department of Public Health’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy tier system, San Joaquin County has finally been promoted to a less restrictive tier.
The county advanced to the orange tier Tuesday, and now many businesses that had been closed since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic can officially reopen with modifications.
Bars that do not serve food were supposed to be closed under the purple and red tiers, but they can now operate outdoors with modifications similar to those employed by bars and wineries that served meals.
Restaurants and bars that serve food are now allowed to increase indoor capacity to 50%, and maybe even 75% if all guests can prove they have tested negative for COVID-19 or are vaccinated.
Wineries are limited to 25% capacity or 100 people, whichever is less, but can increase to 37.5% if all guests can prove vaccination or negative tests.
Movie theaters can also allow 50% capacity or 200 people, whichever is less, and gyms can now allow 25% capacity, or increase to 37.5% if guests can prove negative tests or vaccinations. Gyms cam also open their indoor pools.
Capacity limits on retail businesses are now lifted, and bowling alleys can allow 25% capacity. The latter can increase to 50% if guests can prove vaccinations or negative test results.
The county’s promotion to the orange tier comes nearly two months after it advanced to the red tier, and almost a month after county health officials anticipated it would move into the less restrictive tier of the blueprint.
Pat Patrick, president and CEO of the Lodi Chamber of Commerce, said while it was great news the county was promoted to a less restrictive tier, he thought the majority of businesses in town were focused on June 15, when the state is supposed to completely reopen the economy.
“I think most businesses have already opened,” he said. “I’ve seen very few that have been shuttered, if any. And I would hope that none of them have had to close. But it’s always exciting when we’re getting a step back to normalcy.”
On Tuesday, the CDPH reported the county’s new COVID-19 case rate had dropped to 4.1 per 100,000 residents, while its positivity and health equity rates were 2.1% and 2.2%, respectively.
San Joaquin County Public Health Services reported 73,899 COVID-19 cases and 1,419 deaths since the pandemic began, while 71,619 people have recovered. There were only 861 active COVID-19 cases in the county as of Tuesday.
There have been 6,195 cases and 168 deaths in Lodi. In the 95240 ZIP Code, which includes Lodi and Lockeford, there have been 4,904 cases and 152 deaths. In Lockeford’s 95237 ZIP Code, there have been 273 cases and five deaths.
There have been 345 cases in the 95258 ZIP Code, which includes Woodbridge, and eight deaths. In the 95220 ZIP Code, which includes Acampo, there have been 534 cases and 11 deaths, according to county public health.
County public health said 246,994 residents — 41.37% of the population — have been fully vaccinated as of Tuesday, while 66,481 residents are waiting for their second doses.
Sacramento County was also promoted to the orange tier Tuesday, with a new case rate of 4.4 per 100,000 residents, and test positivity and health equity rates of 2.1% and 3.4%, respectively.
According to Sacramento County Public Health, there have been 106,473 cases and 1,709 deaths since the pandemic began, while 103,315 residents have recovered.
There have been 2,828 cases and 46 deaths in Galt.
Some 590,156 residents are fully vaccinated, while 706,802 are waiting for their second doses, county public health reported Tuesday.
There are now 35 counties in the orange tier and 19 in the yellow tier, while Del Norte, Shasta, Yuba and Stanislaus remain in the red tier.
The tier system will be eliminated June 15 when all capacity and distancing restrictions will be lifted for most businesses and activities, according to the CDPH.
Large-scale indoor events will have vaccination or negative test requirements for guests through at least Oct. 1, the agency said.
Masks and facial coverings will still be required for all residents, regardless of vaccination status, when in an indoor setting outside of the home. Fully vaccinated residents will not be required to wear masks or covering outdoors.
Those not fully vaccinated will still be required to wear masks or facial coverings outdoors any time social distancing can not be maintained.