As part of a national initiative to increase mental health literacy, Lodi Public Library will bring Mental Health First Aid training to the city in the coming weeks.
Created in Australia in 2001 and introduced to the United States seven years later, MHFA is a course that teaches individuals how to identify, understand and respond to signs of mental illness and substance abuse disorders.
In addition, the program connects those struggling with mental health or substance abuse challenges with the appropriate support and resources when necessary, according to www.mentalhealthfirstaid.org.
“I am grateful the library is able to host this valuable training not only for our library staff and security guards, but the community at large,” Lodi Library director Akiliah Manuel Mills said. “The support of our mayor and city manager helps destigmatize people who suffer from mental health issues, and gives people license to become empowered and helpful.”
According to the National Institute of Mental Health, one in five Americans live with a mental illness, which include many different conditions that vary in degree of severity.
The NIMH breaks conditions into two broad categories: Any Mental Illness and Serious Mental Illness.
Any Mental Illness is defined as a mental, behavioral or emotional disorder that can vary in impact, from no impairment to mild, moderate or even severe impairment, according to the NIMH.
Serious Mental Illness, the NIMH said, is defined as a mental, behavioral or emotional disorder resulting in serious functional impairment that severely interferes with or limits one or more major life activities.
The NIMH said that in 2020, some 52.9 million adults in the country was diagnosed with an AMI, or 21% of all adults.
In addition, the prevalence of AMI was higher in women then men, at 25.8% compared to 15.8%, respectively.
Young adults aged 18-25 had the highest prevalence of AMI at 30.6%, compared to adults 26-49 at 25.3%. Some 14.5% of adults older than 50 were living with AMI.
The MHFA said that unlike physical conditions, symptoms of mental health and substance use problems can be difficult to detect.
Its course, to be provided at the Lodi Public Library April 15, 18 and 19, will discuss topics such as depression and mood disorders, anxiety disorders, trauma, psychosis and substance use disorders.
Participants will be taught how to apply a five-step action plan in a variety of situations, including helping someone through a panic attack, engaging with someone who may be suicidal, or assisting an individual who has overdosed.
The MHFA has trained more than 2.5 million people across the country by more than 15,000 instructors.
“Never has it been more important for our communities to talk about mental health and substance use,” National Council for Mental Wellbeing president and CEO Chuck Ingoglia said in media statement Monday.
“This program is breaking down barriers and stigma so that together we can learn how to better support one another,” he said. “Without mental health, there is no health.”
For more information or to participate in a Mental Health First Aid training in Lodi visit www.mentalhealthfirstaid.org or email amanuelmills@lodi.gov.
