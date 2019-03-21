LODI — Tea-Tasting, a new tearoom in Downtown Lodi, will be holding its grand ribbon cutting on Saturday, March 30.
The all-day event will include appetizers to pair with the teas, a Lion Dance from 11:30 a.m. until noon, the ribbon-cutting ceremony from noon to 1 p.m., and live music by Michael B. Hill from 4 to 6 p.m.
The community is invited to attend.
Tea-Tasting is located at 40 Downtown Mall. For more information, call 209-787-9037 or visit www.tea-tasting.com.
— Kyla Cathey
Diabetes support group to meet at Lodi Public Library
LODI — The Day 2 Day Diabetes Support Group will meet at 6 p.m. today at Lodi Public Library, 201 W. Locust St., featuring a presentation by Kevin Attride, director of Adventist Health Lodi Memorial Hospital’s gym.
— News-Sentinel Staff
S.J. County names new court commissioner
STOCKTON — The San Joaquin County Superior Court announced the selection of Jonathan W. Fattarsi as its new court commissioner on Wednesday.
Fattarsi will fill a vacancy that will be created when current Commissioner Sheryle Sparks retires in July. A commissioner is an attorney given special powers by the court’s judges to hear and make decisions in certain cases, including family and juvenile, traffic and small claims cases.
Fattarsi has worked for the county’s Public Defender’s Office since 2005, including as a deputy public defender and a supervisor.
He received a bachelor of arts in history from California State University, Stanislaus and his juris doctorate from Santa Barbara College of Law. He was admitted to the California State Bar in June 2004.
— Kyla Cathey
Bureau of Reclamation launches photo contest
SONORA — The Bureau of Reclamation is kicking off its third annual spring photography contest at New Melones Lake. The deadline for submissions is June 3.
The contest, open only to amateur photographers, has three categories: landscape, flora and fauna, and recreation. Participants may submit one photo per category. All photos must be from New Melones Lake Recreation Area, taken in 2019 and in their original, un-edited form.
Two photographs from each category will be selected and the winning photographers will be awarded a two-night camping certificate for New Melones Lake. One photograph will be selected as “Best of Show,” and the winner will receive a New Melones Lake annual pass. The winning photographs will be announced by July 4.
Submit photos to Joshua Pelham at jpelham@usbr.gov, and include the photographer’s name, contact information, location of the photograph and photographic category of each picture. For more information, call 209-536-9094 ext. 236.
— Special to the News-Sentinel
CDFA recalls Valley Milk Simply Bottled raw milk
SACRAMENTO — Raw milk produced and packaged by Valley Milk Simply Bottled of Stanislaus County is the subject of a statewide recall and quarantine order announced by California State Veterinarian Dr. Annette Jones.
The quarantine order came following the confirmed detection of the bacteria Campylobacter jejuni in the farm’s packaged raw whole milk, sampled and tested by the California Department of Food and Agriculture.
The raw milk is sold in one-gallon plastic jugs and consumers are strongly urged to dispose of any product remaining in their refrigerators that was purchased or received on March 11 through March 19.
No illnesses have been reported.
Symptoms of campylobacteriosis include diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever. Most people with camplylobacteriosis recover completely. Illness usually occurs 2 to 5 days after exposure to campylobacter and lasts about a week. The illness is usually mild, but can be serious or life-threatening in some cases.
— Special to the News-Sentinel
POLITICAL NOTES
Eggman to run for 5th State Senate District
STOCKTON — State Assemblywoman Susan Talamantes Eggman on Wednesday announced her plans to run for the 5th State Senate District.
The seat is currently held by State Sen. Cathleen Galgiani, who is facing term limits.
The district is centered on the Delta, and includes Galt and Lodi, as well as all of San Joaquin County and most of Modesto.
Eggman was elected to the Assembly in 2012, after serving on the Stockton City Council. She served in the U.S. Army as a medic before attending California State University, Stanislaus, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology. She later earned a doctorate at Portland State University and worked as an associate professor of social work at California State University, Sacramento.
Eggman serves in the Assembly Agriculture Committee and is the former chairwoman of the Legislative Women’s Caucus.
— Kyla Cathey
CORRECTION
A 33-year-old man was reportedly assaulted at 2:30 a.m. Monday at Alibi Bar and Lounge, 211 S. Cherokee Lane, Lodi. The time was incorrectly reported in a front-page story in Wednesday’s News-Sentinel.