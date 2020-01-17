LODI — The Lodi Police Department held a bade-pinning and promotion ceremony in the Rick Cromwell Community Room at the Lodi Police Department Thursday afternoon.
Receiving badges were Rey Lopez-Pulido, who joins the department as a community service officer, and Matthew Latino, who earned the rank of sergeant.
Lopez-Pulido was born in Mexico and came to the United States at a young age. He grew up in Livingston and graduated from California State University, Stanislaus with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice with concentration in law enforcement.
Latino joined the department in 2007, and since that time, has worked patrol and investigations with Delta RATT. He was promoted to corporal in 2015, training new officers until his promotion to sergeant.
Receiving promotions were Joravar “Joey” Atwal, who attained the rank of officer, and Daniel Bristow, who earned the rank of corporal.
Atwal graduated high school from Benjamin Holt Academy in Stockton, and then earned an associate’s degree in police science from San Joaquin Delta College. He graduated from the San Joaquin Delta College POST Academy in 2018 and joined the department the same year.
Bristow joined the department in 2005 as a cadet and quickly became a cadet sergeant. He earned both his bachelor’s degree in business management and his master’s degree in education administration leadership from University of Pacific, and was hired by the department as a police intern and CSO focusing on crime prevention.
He graduated from the police academy in 2013 and during that time the department hired him as a police officer trainee. As an officer, he worked patrol, downtown bicycle patrol and investigations. He has also served as a cadet advisor, Honor Guard and SWAT member, and as a member of the department’s recruitment, special enforcement, community outreach and Unmanned Aerial Vehicle teams.
— Wes Bowers
Breakthrough project to host Celebration of Unity
LODI — The Breakthrough Project for Social Justice group will host its annual Celebration of Unity honoring the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and local peacemakers, civil servants, and students on Jan. 20, from noon to 1:30 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 200 W. Oak St., Lodi.
This year the celebrations keynote speaker will be Kimberly Miller who has positively impacted the Stockton and Lodi community for over 20 years. Miller has served in leadership roles at Women’s Center - Youth & Family Services, Leadership Stockton, and Quail Lakes Baptist Church. She was recently awarded the Women Making a Difference Award from the Stockton Women’s Collaborative.
There will be live music, winning essays from the Art Raab Memorial competition, a word from the Lodi Police Department’s chief, and this year’s Peacemaker award recipients will be recognized.
For more information about this event, visit Facebook at www.facebook.com/BreakthroughProjectLodi.
— Oula Miqbel
Political Notes
S.J. Board of Education president endorses Livengood
MODESTO — San Joaquin County Board of Education President Ken Vogel, announced his endorsement of Conservative Farmer Marla Sousa Livengood for the 10th Congressional District, currently held by U.S Representative Josh Harder.
A former principal for Lodi Unified School District, Ken Vogel received the John Terry Award from the Lodi School Administrators Association for Outstanding Educator, and was named Boss of the Year in 2001 by the Lodi CSEA group of classified employees. He also served as Supervisor for San Joaquin County’s 4th Supervisorial District.
— Oula Miqbel