A Lodi man is in custody after firing a weapon following an auto collision and altercation Monday morning.
Lodi Police Department officers responded to the incident in the 800 block of Washington Street at about 11:50 a.m., Sgt. Steve Maynard said.
After an investigation, Maynard said a Kia was traveling southbound on Washington Street when it rear-ended a parked SUV just south of Maple Street.
The driver over-corrected, Maynard said, colliding head on with a white pickup truck parked across the street.
An argument then ensued, when a third person pulled a gun and began firing, Maynard said.
“He went into the house, we obtained a warrant for him and searched the home,” Maynard said. “We found what we thought was the gun he used, a stolen gun and another gun — a sawed-off shotgun — with the serial numbers filed off.”
Johnny Diaz, 26, was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and negligent discharge of a firearm, Maynard said.
No one was shot during the incident, Maynard said, as Diaz was firing the weapon into the air. It is unclear if Diaz was trying to break up the altercation that followed after collision, he said, but noted he was not involved in the collision.
Diaz was booked into Lodi City Jail.