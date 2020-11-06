STOCKTON — Two men accused of murdering two Lodians four years ago were sentenced to life without the possibility of parole this week in San Joaquin County Superior Court.
Kenneth Vanderford and Kevin Etherton were sentenced by Judge Seth Hoyt Monday, eight months after they had been found guilty on charges of murder, burglary, robbery and arson.
Amber Tamizo, the granddaughter of Dorothy Wiederich, one of the duo’s victims, said the family was happy the case was finally over. Both families are still trying to find peace, she said.
“The family is relieved,” Tamizo said Thursday. “We’ve been through too much pain, and we’re just relieved that they are off the streets and they won’t be able to do this to anyone else. They were monsters, and they weren’t going to stop.”
On Feb. 12, 2016, the pair broke into the Woodlake Place home of 74-year-old Dorothy Wiederich and stabbed her 10 times while committing a burglary.
On Sept. 25 of that year, they broke into the West Vine Street home of Alan Gregor, 53, stabbed him nine times and then set his house on fire while committing another burglary.
“I will always remember my brother’s smile, his infectious laugh,” Melinda Gregor said in a Nov. 4 media statement released by the San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office. “I cannot imagine what he went through before his death. His death has left scars, mentally and emotionally, on our family.”
In the same media statement, the District Attorney’s Office thanked prosecutors and the Lodi Police Department — particularly Officer Erika Urrea — for “relentlessly investigating” the crimes.
“We believe justice has been achieved as these two defendants will never be able to harm anyone else,” District Attorney Tori Verber Salazar said. “It has been quite a journey for the victims’ families and we appreciate their willingness to endure the process to obtain the justice the victims deserved.”