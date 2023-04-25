STOCKTON — Elkhorn Elementary School placed second among eight teams over the weekend at the 11th annual San Joaquin County Math Tournament.
The competition for students in fourth through sixth grade was held at the San Joaquin County Office of Education on Saturday. About 139 students comprised 20 teams from 13 schools around the county.
Jefferson School, from the Jefferson Elementary School District, tied for first place with Monte Vista Middle and South/West Park Elementary schools from the Tracy Unified School District.
Every year a few students receive a perfect or nearly perfect score and are recognized as the highest-scoring individuals.
Elkhorn’s Khoa Ngo was one of 15 of the highest-scoring students during the tournament.
The SJCOE said the tournament helps schools promote excellence in math, raise student test scores, increase student self-esteem, develop problem-solving skills, and hone cooperative skills in a competitive environment.
A tournament for seventh- and eighth-grade students will be held on Saturday, May 6.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.