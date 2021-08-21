LODI — Effective immediately, the Lodi City Council chambers will be closed to the public during council meetings.
Members of the public may view and listen to open session of the meeting at www.facebook.com/CityofLodi or www.tinyurl.com/LodiCityCouncilMeetings.
Members who wish to verbally address the city council during meetings should send comments via email to councilcomments@lodi.gov prior to the meeting.
In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, residents who need special assistance are encouraged to contact the Office of the City Clerk at 209-333-6702 or cityclerk@lodi.gov at least 48 hours before each meeting to make reasonable arrangements.
— K. Cathey
Lodi council to consider street barrier extension at Tuesday meeting
LODI — On June 9, 2020, the Lodi City Council approved the installation and monthly maintenance of street-side, water filled barricades, occupying selected Downtown parking spaces, affording more area for outdoor seating for restaurants, pubs and winetasting facilities.
These spaces were scheduled to be removed on Aug. 16, though merchants have the option to maintain the barricades at their own expense until Oct. 29.
However, due to the growing effects of the delta variant of COVID-19 in the county, the council will consider continuing the program for a longer timeframe, or ending it on Aug. 30. Should the county or state reduce or shut down indoor dining in response to the delta variant, it could cost the city more to remove and then replacing the barriers than to leave them in place.
The cost to move the barricades in and out is $125 per move per business. The cost per barricade (currently 87) to remain in place is $60 per month. The extensions previously approved by council have approved related expenditures, $72,555.95 to date.
The meeting will be held at 7 a.m. Tuesday. The public can view the meeting at www.facebook.com/ CityofLodi.
— Special to the News-Sentinel
Mosquito district to spray in Lodi this week
LODI — Due to increased numbers of adult mosquitoes or detection of West Nile virus, the San Joaquin County Mosquito and Vector Control District will conduct aerial spraying in the Lodi area this weekend.
Aerial spraying for adult mosquito control using Evergreen 5-25 Air is scheduled between 8 and 10 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 22 in rural east Lodi, from East Sargent Road south to Live Oak Road, from 3 1/4 miles east of Highway 88 west to Highway 88.
If weather prevents any of the planned spraying, it will be rescheduled for the same time on Monday, Aug. 23.
For more information or to view the full spraying schedule or map, visit www.sjmosquito.org.
— K. Cathey
County to hold mobile vaccine event Sunday
LOCKEFORD — Vaccinate San Joaquin is partnering with the Mokelumne Fire Department to bring the county’s mobile vaccination van to Lockeford on Sunday, Aug. 22.
The van will be distributing Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Mokelumne Fire Station, 13157 E. Brandt Road, Lockeford.
For more information, visit www.vaccinateall58. com.
— K. Cathey