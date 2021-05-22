Last weekend, veterans from around the country were in Lodi to learn new skills that kept them calm and focused, something many have not felt for sometime.
Converging on the Lodi Grape Festival, the seven men and women spent two days learning the basics of archery.
The group was being trained through Operation Enduring Warrior’s archery camp, one of the many programs the nonprofit offers to empower and motivate wounded and disabled veterans and law enforcement officers through a focus on mindfulness, dedication and precision.
“Archery is so difficult, and it takes strength, concentration and effort,” Operation Enduring Warrior vice president Chris Jacobson said. “Any veteran suffering depression or post traumatic stress disorder... we teach them to focus on the arrow, and it takes their mind off of whatever they are going through. They concentrate on the task of holding, aiming and shooting that arrow. It’s a great way to cope.”
Jacobson, a former Lodi Police Department Captain, said the nonprofit began the archery camp last year at the suggestion of Caleb Brewer, a a retired U.S. Army Sergeant First Class who lost both his legs in combat.
An archery enthusiast, Brewer has participated in hunting and target competitions across the country, and suggested Operation Enduring Warrior provide the sport to other veterans as a form of therapy.
“It really is a peaceful activity,” Jacobson said. “You don’t get a lot of loud bangs like you do from shooting guns. Archery is completely foreign and new to most people we serve, and it takes a while to master it. But it is definitely worth it.”
Stockton Police Department officer Dan Lowry was one of the seven campers boning up on his archery skills last weekend.
A veteran of both the U.S. Marine Corps and the Army, Lowry has been diagnosed with PTSD by the Veterans Administration, and is waiting on his official acceptance into Operation Enduring Warrior.
He became involved with the organization through friend and former Stockton police officer James Nance, who was injured in an motorcycle accident on Pacific Avenue while on duty in 2018.
“We worked together for years,” Lowry said. “I shot a bow and arrow years ago, and just kind of quit doing it. But he got me onto OEW, and he keeps asking me to shoot with him. I do, and I just love it.”
Although he hadn’t shot an arrow in years, Lowry said getting back on the range and holding the bow brought back many memories. When he took aim at his first target, he said it was like he had never stopped practicing, he said.
“It all came right back, which makes it more fun,” he said. “I wanted a challenge, but I didn’t want to be bad at it. But it just felt right. (The camp) has changed my life. It’s done huge things for me. I’ve already connected to some of the people in the group. They’ve all been through similar stuff.”
A former motorcycle officer, Lowry now pilots SPD’s Falcon One Zero helicopter. He is also still active in the military as a pilot for the National Guard as well.
Although he has two jobs, Lowry said he finds time to accompany Nance to various archery events through Operation Enduring Warrior.
“They are amazing people,” he said. “My injuries are a little different from theirs. I see folks with missing limbs or they’re in a wheelchair, and I’m walking ... they never made me feel like I didn’t belong there.”
Operation Enduring Warrior offers a variety of programs to keep veterans and officers active, including athletic events such as obstacle course racing, hand cycling and triathlons, among other events.
The organization also offers mountain climbing, hiking and skydiving, among other programs.
If you or someone you know would be interested in the organization, or for more information or to donate, visit www.enduringwarrior.org.