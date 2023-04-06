LODI — The Lodi Public Library is offering the following free classes in the Computer Learning Center, 201 W. Locust St., through April:
LODI — The Lodi Public Library is offering the following free classes in the Computer Learning Center, 201 W. Locust St., through April:
• Advanced Microsoft Excel — April 17-18 and April 24-25 at 10 a.m.
• Computer Basics — April 20 at noon.
• Beginning Microsoft Word — April 26-27 at noon.
Each daily session runs about 2 1/2 hours. Advance registration is required and seating is limited.
In addition, the library offers one-on-one computer coaching on Mondays and Tuesdays at 12:30 p.m. Registration is not required.
For more information, email CLCsignup@gmail.com or call the library at 209-333-5554.
— Wes Bowers
Woodbridge Irrigation District board to meet
WOODBRIDGE — The Woodbridge Irrigation District Board of Directors will meet at 9 a.m. Thursday, April 13 at the district office, 18750 N. Lower Sacramento Road, Woodbridge.
— Wes Bowers
Deadline extended for San Joaquin County board and committee applications
STOCKTON — The San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors is seeking volunteers to serve on the following boards and commissions:
• Assessment Appeals Board 1 — One third regular member.
• Aviation Advisory Committee — Three members.
• Behavioral Health Board — Two family representatives.
• Building Board of Appeals — One licensed architect.
• Juvenile Justice Delinquency Prevention Commission — One fourth supervisorial district representative.
The deadline to submit applications is April 28, and the board will consider all applicants at the June meeting. All members appointed by the board will be required to attend training. Dates and registration information will be provided by the Clerk of the Board upon appointment.
Applications for all positions listed above are available at the Clerk of the Board office, 44 N. San Joaquin St., Suite 627, Stockton. They are also available online at www.sjgov.org/department/cob/boards_commissions_committees, by emailing committees@sjgov.org, or by calling 209-468-2350.
— Wes Bowers
