GALT -- On Aug. 26 at 3:16 p.m., Galt police officers responded to a report that a handgun, shotgun and rifle were stolen from a residence.
Officers quickly identified 30-year-old Galt resident Joey Malen as a suspect in the crime, the Galt Police Department said.
At about 11:30 a.m. the following day, Galt detectives, patrol officers, K-9 officers and Sacramento County Probation conducted a probation search at various locations related to Malen. The search recovered all three weapons, police said.
Officers located Malen at one of the locations, and reported he was within arm's reach of the stolen handgun. He was also in possession of about 4.3 grams of methamphetamine, police said.
Malen was arrested on suspicion of burglary, receiving stolen property, possession of a controlled substance while armed, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, possession of a controlled substance, and three counts of grand theft of a firearm.
He was booked into Sacramento County Main Jail without bail, police said.
-- Wes Bowers
Computer classes at Lodi Public Library
LODI -- The Lodi Public Library is offering a variety of classes at the Computer Learning Center:
- Computer basics and the Internet: Sept. 4, 9 a.m. to noon.
- Email and Cloud Computing: Sept. 5, 9 a.m. to noon.
- Intro to Computer Files and Folders: Sept. 7, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Prerequisite: Basic computer skills.
- Advanced Word: Sept. 9 to 10 and 16 to 17, 9 a.m. to noon. Prerequisite: Knowledge of Microsoft Word.
- Managing Files and Folders: Sept. 11 and 12, 9 a.m. to noon. Prerequisite: Basic computer skills.
- Genealogy With Jacqi: Sept. 14, 10:30 a.m. to noon.
- Microsoft Word: Sept. 18 to 19 and 25 to 26, 9 a.m. to noon. Prerequisite: Basic computer skills.
All classes require advance registration. For more information, visit the library at 201 W. Locust St., call 209-333-5554, or email Lodi.Library. CLC@gmail.com.
-- Wes Bowers
Food For You aids low-income residents
LODI -- Food For You, San Joaquin County's USDA Commodity Program, provides free food for low-income individuals at eight community centers and 10 volunteer sites throughout the county, including the LOEL Center and Gardens, 105 S. Washington Street, Lodi.
To receive food, individuals must meet residency requirements and must be eligible based on their monthly income. Individuals can prove residency using a utility bill or rent receipt.
Food is distributed the third Thursday of each month.
For more information, call the LOEL center at 209-369-1591 or visit www.loelcenter.net, or call the Food For You program at 209-468-3679.
-- Oula Miqbel
Pot, honey oil found in Thornton home
THORNTON -- Authorities are looking for a Thornton man who cut himself over the weekend after they found marijuana and hash oil at his Thornton home.
On Saturday, a Thornton man locked himself out of his home in the 5000 block of Walnut Grove Road, than cut himself as he tried to break in and get back inside, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office.
The man then called 911, but before deputies arrived, he was taken to an area hospital for treatment, according to the Sheriff's Office.
When deputies arrived, they were unable to locate the man, but found a large amount of blood in the area, the Sheriff's Office said.
As deputies searched for the man and source of the blood, they found a large marijuana grow and a butane hash oil lab, the Sheriff's Office said.
The case was forwarded to the San Joaquin County District Attorney.
-- Wes Bowers
Air quality forum to be held in Stockton
STOCKTON -- The CalEPA Environmental Justice Task Force will host a community forum from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 7 at Aspire Langston Hughes Academy, 2050 West Lane, Stockton.
At the community forum, CalEPA will join local leaders, activists and health specialists to teach residents about conservation strategies that can help prevent San Joaquin County's air quality from worsening.
Attendees will learn about the health risks associated with poor air quality. Asthma management speakers will be available to lead a health seminar during the forum.
Snacks and refreshments will be provided. The forum is free, but reservations are required. To make a reservation, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/stocktons-last-breath-tickets.
-- Oula Miqbel