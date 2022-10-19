LODI — The Lodi High AP Team and Parent Club are hosting a trivia night dinner to raise money to help students pay for their Advanced Placement exams in May 2023.
The event will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, 6 p.m., at the Japanese American Citizens League Hall, 210 E. Elm St., Lodi. Tickets are $30 each or $120 for a team of four, and include a pasta dinner catered by Brickhouse. There will also be a dessert auction, silent auction and a 50/50 raffle.
Tickets can be purchased the Lodi High fee window or through Zelle at lodihighparentclub@gmail.com (please indicate in the memo that the payment is for AP trivia night).
Now and Zen to host ‘What is Yoga?’ class
LODI — Now and Zen Yoga Studio will be hosting a class titled “What is Yoga? The Truths and Myths,” from 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30.
Discussion topics will include the history of yoga, myths about yoga, and advice on appropriate classes to get people started in yoga.
The class is free but space is limited, so participants are asked to register online at www.nowandzenlodi.com or call 209-369-7841.
LOCKEFORD — The next Lockeford Municipal Advisory Council meeting will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20 at the Lockeford Community Center, 19258 N. Jack Tone Road, Lockeford.
At the meeting, newly appointed MAC member Christy Locke will be introduced, and council members and attendees will hear public safety reports from the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office, California Highway Patrol, and Mokelumne River Fire District. The agenda also includes a report from the county Board of Supervisors. Council members will make announcements about upcoming events and accept suggestions for speakers and public service presentations for 2023.
