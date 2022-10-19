LODI — The Lodi High AP Team and Parent Club are hosting a trivia night dinner to raise money to help students pay for their Advanced Placement exams in May 2023.

The event will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, 6 p.m., at the Japanese American Citizens League Hall, 210 E. Elm St., Lodi. Tickets are $30 each or $120 for a team of four, and include a pasta dinner catered by Brickhouse. There will also be a dessert auction, silent auction and a 50/50 raffle.