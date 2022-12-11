Below Mount Diablo on the edge of the Delta is a wondrous place, a place where great waters converge, where wild creatures flourish, where people explore and study and play. Big Break Park, it is called.

There are numerous parks and museums in and around the Delta. Nothing captures the natural wonders of the region, though, its culture and history, as does Big Break. It is quintessentially Delta. Above the park soar herons and egrets. In its waters swim bass and salmon, bluegill and minnows. A sprawling topo map of the Delta, as much a work of art as cartography, is a centerpiece.