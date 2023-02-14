STOCKTON — San Joaquin County District Attorney Ron Freitas announced Tuesday that a jury found 68-year-old Robert Somerville guilty of murder in the shooting death of Stockton Fire Department Capt. Vidal “Max” Fortuna.

At about 4:45 a.m. Jan. 31, 2022, Stockton Fire Department responded to the report a fire in the area of Aurora and Washington streets in Stockton.