STOCKTON — San Joaquin County District Attorney Ron Freitas announced Tuesday that a jury found 68-year-old Robert Somerville guilty of murder in the shooting death of Stockton Fire Department Capt. Vidal “Max” Fortuna.
At about 4:45 a.m. Jan. 31, 2022, Stockton Fire Department responded to the report a fire in the area of Aurora and Washington streets in Stockton.
Crews located the fire at 142 Aurora St. and attempted to enter the building in order to prevent the fire from advancing from a trailer to the structure, reports state.
Fortuna was shot by Somerville, who said he had mistaken the captain for a homeless person.
Somerville owned one of the buildings in the area, and told police at the time that he had been having problems with homeless people rummaging through his property.
Somerville will appear before Judge Charlotte J. Orcutt in Department 8D of the San Joaquin County Superior Court at 10 a.m. April 10 for sentencing.
Diabetes support group to meet
LODI — The Day 2 Day Diabetes Support Group will meet at 6 p.m. Feb. 20 at the First Baptist Church, 267 Mills Ave. in Room 1, and will meet on the third Monday of each month going forward.
There will be an open support group discussion about managing diabetes. Family, friends and support persons are all invited to attend this free event.
Lodi Fire releases January call breakdown
LODI — The Lodi Fire Department released its monthly call breakdown report on Monday. In January, crews responded to 677 incidents, including 384 medical calls and 17 fires.
In addition, crews responded to 22 hazardous materials calls, 25 fire alarms, 29 vehicle accidents, 93 public assistance calls and 11 reports of severe weather.
Head Start receives grant
STOCKTON — U.S. Rep. Josh Harder, D-Stockton, announced Tuesday that the San Joaquin County Office of Education will receive a grant of more than $25.8 million for its Head Start and Early Head Start programs.
Early Head Start and Head Start provide comprehensive child development and family support services to infants and toddlers and their families, pregnant women, and preschool-aged children and their families.
“Ensuring moms-to-be and the families of young children throughout San Joaquin County have the resources they need to help their little ones grow and thrive is a top priority of mine, especially as a new dad,” Harder said. “I’m proud to announce that we’re bringing home more than $25 million to support expecting parents and the families of young children in our community. This significant funding for Head Start and Early Head Start will help keep the Central Valley a wonderful place to start and raise a family.”
