Bittersweet day as Lodi PD celebrates ‘a retirement well earned’

Lodi Police Chief Sierra Brucia said Wednesday was somewhat bittersweet.
The department, he said, was excited that one of its officers had made it though a long and stressful career, but it was also sad because it was losing one of its own.
Wednesday was Sgt. Steve Maynard’s last day as a police officer, completing 21 years in Lodi and 27 years in law enforcement.
“We’re losing a long-time member of our department with a lot of experience and a lot of expertise, a lot of knowledge that he’s been able to pass along, but he won’t be here in the building working with us every day,” Brucia said at a ceremony in the department’s Rick Cromwell Room Wednesday afternoon.
“For some of us, we’re jealous,” he said. “For others, we’re sad, but more than anything we’re just excited for Steve.”
Maynard began his law enforcement career in 1994 when he joined the Military Police Academy at Lackland Air Force Base in Texas after 10 years in the Navy.
Graduating as an honor graduate from the academy, Maynard was then stationed at Miramar Naval Station — the former home of the Top Gun Academy — where he served as a federal agent for the Naval Criminal Investigations Division.
In 1997, he left the federal sector and joined the San Diego Sheriff’s Department, working in the Vista Jail and patrolling the communities of San Marcos, Del Mar and Vista.
He came to Lodi in 2001, and on Wednesday, he recalled an interview he had with former chief Jerry Adams, noting he was also interviewing with Stockton Police Department and the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office.
“Jerry asked me at one point, ‘if I grabbed you after you get hired by them, would you switch over and come to Lodi PD?’ I told him no,” Maynard said. “I’m making a commitment to come up from San Diego. I’m selling everything I’ve got to come up here, and the agency I go to is the agency I will retire with. So I kept my word, Jerry.”
During his tenure with Lodi Police Department, Maynard has taken on a variety of roles and duties.
From 2003 until his retirement, he was a range master and firearms instructor, as well as a member of the department’s bomb squad.
He became a certified bomb technician in 2005, and the following year, he was assigned to the investigations division.
From 2006 to 2010 he worked in the child abuse and sexual assault unit, and during that time he rewrote San Joaquin County CASA protocols in collaboration with the San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office. Those protocols are still used today.
From 2010 to 2012, he was assigned to the special investigations unit as a narcotics detective. Brucia said Maynard described the assignment as the hardest job he had ever been given.
In 2011, he was appointed bomb squad commander, and the following year was promoted to the rank of sergeant, where Brucia said he remained by choice to fulfill his passion of being on patrol and being a first responder.
During his two-plus decades with the department, Maynard received 16 letters of appreciation and 11 letters of commendation. He was also the department’s 2005 Officer of the Year, and the 2010 CASA San Joaquin County Officer of the Year.
“I understand very much how lucky I am to be standing here today and being at my retirement,” Maynard said. “Right now, we’re wearing mourning bands, and we have not taken these things off for weeks, and we put them on anytime an officer goes down in the line of duty. I know how fortunate I am to be able to be making it to the finish line when others are grieving and hurting so bad because they’re loved ones are not able to do so.”
Maynard said he knew he was ready to end his career in law enforcement after going to lunch with his family at Shangri-La in Downtown Lodi.
After eating, he walked down an alley and began explaining to his wife that he remembered having to recover a dead body from some nearby bushes. He laughed that he then asked where the family was going for dessert.
He said he was glad to be leaving that part of the career behind, but he would miss the camaraderie with his fellow officers.
“I look around this room, we’ve got multiple agencies, friends, loved ones, people I’ve worked with,” he said. “We put our lives on the line on a daily basis for each other. And I look around the room and see people who I’ve saved their lives, and they’ve saved my life. There’s not a whole lot of jobs that do that.”
Brucia has worked with Maynard for the entirety of the sergeant’s career, and said their families and children have grown up together, and the two have spent both a great deal of personal and professional time together.
“Not only is Steve a great sergeant and great employee, he is my friend,” Brucia said. “And so it’s very hard to see him leave the organization. But it is amazing for me just to watch him kind of see the culmination of his life’s work ending right here today.”
Lodi City Manager Steve Schwabauer said Maynard has been an integral part of the city’s operation, pushing both fellow officers and city employees to do better.
Schwabauer recalled an incident about three years ago when he heard several sirens in his neighborhood, and saw Maynard and his bomb squad team pulling pipe bombs out of the sewer a block away from his home.
“I’ve got to tell you, I think I’m a fairly brave person, I do a lot of crazy stuff,” he said. “I don’t want to pull a pipe bomb out of the sewer. I don’t care how much armor and how big of a truck you give me. Steve’s done that, and we have officers here doing that for their career. And they do it for us. And we owe them a huge debt of gratitude. It is a retirement incredibly well earned.”