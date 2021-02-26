A Lodi man was taken to an area hospital after being shot on the 400 block of East Pine Street shortly after 3 p.m. Friday.
Lodi Police Detective Michael Hitchcock would not comment on the nature of the injury. Social media posts reported the man, who was unidentified late Friday afternoon, had been shot in the head.
A neighbor, who requested to remain nameless for safety, said they did not see the shooting, but heard the shot. When they looked outside, another neighbor rushed out of her house to tend to the man. That person then ran to find the victim’s family, who live on the block, they said.
The Lodi Police Department said more information would be released later in the evening. The investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story. Updates will be posted as they become available.