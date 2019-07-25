LOCKEFORD -- Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of a blaze that ripped through a Lockeford apartment complex Wednesday night.
Firefighters responded to the Locke Haven Apartments, located at 13414 Laird St., at about 8:25 p.m.
Six people were treated at the scene for smoke inhalation, according to Mokelumne Fire District officials.
Four other people were taken to area hospitals for treatment to injuries as they tried to rescue residents trapped inside, officials said.
Fire Chief Frank Ramirez said eight agencies responded to the blaze, including Lodi Fire Department and the Linden-Peters, Clements, Liberty, Woodbridge, Thornton and Farmington fire districts. Montezuma Fire Protection District also responded to provide back-up for Mokelumne firefighters, Ramirez said.
“All 14 units were evacuated, but we don’t know exactly how many people got out because we were unable to take a head count with everything going on,” Ramirez said.
The fire was under control by about 10:30 p.m., and Ramirez said crews remained on scene until 4 a.m. Thursday.
Breanna Limon, resident of a nearby apartment complex, said on Thursday that the incident started with an explosion.
She walked out to the second story landing of her apartment and saw flames coming from one section of the Locke Haven Apartments.
“I got my mom out of my apartment, came outside and a lot of people had their ladders up against the building trying to get people out,” she said. “People were telling everyone to break out windows, so I went to the front of the building and used my arm to break one.”
Her father Miguel arrived on scene soon after she broke the window. He came back to the scene Thursday to see how his daughter was holding up.
“Everybody in the complex was helping out, and once the fire departments started showing up, they moved us to (Laird) street,” Miguel Limon said. “There must have been 15 fire trucks here. I’ve never seen that many in one place out here.”
He said he saw fire companies from Stockton, Clements and Lodi on scene Wednesday night.
Breanna Limon was one of the four people taken to hospitals for treatment. Her mother drove her to Lodi Memorial Hospital, where she received five stitches for the gash in her arm after breaking the window. She was released at 2 a.m. Thursday, she said.
Her father remained on scene, and said firefighters had their backs to neighboring complexes, using hoses to control the blaze and prevent flames from jumping to neighboring structures.
Miguel Limon didn’t know how many people lived in the Locke Haven complex or the extent of their injuries.
He said he was glad his daughter and her mother, as well as other residents of the neighboring buildings were safe.
“(Breanna) called me right as it started and said ‘Dad, I’m scared. I cut myself,’” he said. “When I got here, she didn’t want to go to the hospital, but I said it looked really bad and was able to get her to go.”
Stephen Walsh, a spokesman for the Sierra-Delta Chapter of the American Red Cross, said there were 14 units in the Locke Haven complex, but did not know how many residents lived there.
He said the Red Cross’s Disaster Action Team received word of the displaced residents at 11:25 p.m. By the time the team arrived on scene, most residents were gone.
“We did case work for one family on scene, asking them if they needed assistance or a place to stay,” Walsh said. “We will follow up with the other residents once we locate them and do some case work with them as well.”