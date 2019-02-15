The Community Development Block Grant recommendations for funding allocations were made by the Lodi Improvement Committee during a meeting Tuesday evening.
The City of Lodi receives an estimated $600,000 annually from U.S. Housing and Urban Development to fund public service programs. The programs that are eligible must provide services that meet HUD funding guidelines. Services that are eligible for funding are public facilities, crime prevention, access for disabled people, affordable housing and economic development for low-income and moderate-income people.
Before HUD releases funds to the city, the city must provide HUD with an Annual Action Plan. The action plan communicates the city’s goals, and how the programs they want to fund are integral to their plans.
When the city receives its funding, 60 percent is allocated for a city-sponsored program, and 40 percent is used for local community organizations.
The 40 percent that is sourced locally is reviewed by the Lodi Improvement Committee, and they can offer project recommendations to the city.
There are three brackets of organization projects that come with a specific set of guidelines for each category; Public Service Projects, Planning and Administration and Fair Housing Activities.
The improvement committee selects the organizations that it will fund, with a ranking scale that itemizes their project and its projected sphere of influence.
“We wanted to make sure the organizations we selected were true to the CBDG philosophy. Our decision strictly came down to the rubric, and how the organizations ranked on the rubric scale,” said Kathryn Siddle, a member on the Improvement Committee’s board. “I have agonized over these applications because it's difficult to pick which organizations should get funding and how much.”
What made the difference for Siddle was having representatives at the meeting who could speak about their organizations and how they would implement the funds to their programs.
“There was a representative from California Human Development that was able to answer questions I had, and she explained how they gathered information to come up with their funding estimate,” Siddle said.
“We were able to fund most of the projects that came to us but a few did not receive funding,” David Diskin, a member on the Improvement Committee’s board said.
The improvement committee had received funding requests that doubled the amount of grant money that they had available.
One project that stuck out to Diskin was a project by the Salvation Army, which requested to have its HVAC system replaced and repairs made to the ductwork and vents at the shelter.
“Their equipment is old and outdated and they constantly have to get repairs done for their refrigeration, which has cost them $10,000 this past year,” Diskin said.
The recommendations that the improvement committee make don’t guarantee funding for organizations, they are suggestions given on behalf of the board to the city.
The funding for the grants go back to the city and it is discussed during a city council meeting how the funds will be allocated according to Community Development Block Grant Program Specialist Patrice Clemons.
The council is expected to discuss the CBDG funding at an April city council meeting.
“Approvals for the funding is not finalized until HUD verifies that the legitimacy of the programs that the City of Lodi wants to approve funding for,” Clemons said.
The funding for the grants will not be available to the city until HUD releases the funds in July.