Between the hours of midnight Thursday and 10 a.m. Friday, the Lodi Police Department received 157 calls for service. The following is a sampling of those calls.
Thursday
Suspicious circumstance: 12:56 a.m. — A resident in the 700 block of Sapling Street saw someone pulling on the door handle of a vehicle and then ran away when the alarm sounded.
Vandalism: 4:34 a.m. — A resident in the 1800 block of Blackbird Court said someone threw a rock through their window.
Collision: 12:32 p.m. — A silver Toyota pickup truck collided with a gray Acura Integra in the 2500 block of South Lower Sacramento Road. No one was injured in the accident.
Animal call: 7:54 p.m. — A resident in the 900 block of Rutledge Drive said a neighbor’s pit bull attacked their dog and was refusing to put the animal on a leash.
Suspicious circumstance: 8:59 — A resident in the 200 block of North Hutchins Street heard two gunshots behind their house.
Friday
Vehicle theft: 7:53 a.m. — A white Dodge and trailer were stolen in the 1000 block of South Garfield Street.