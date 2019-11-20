LODI — Saint Peter Lutheran Church, 2400 Oxford Way, Lodi, will be collecting gifts for Samaritan’s Purse International Relief’s Operation Christmas Child, through Nov. 25.
The Samaritan’s Purse project partners with local churches across the globe to deliver gifts to children affected by war, disease, disaster, poverty, and famine.
For many of these children, it will be the first gift they have ever received.
Operation Christmas Child provides children all over the world with shoeboxes filled with toys, school supplies, and hygiene items.
This year, Saint Peter Lutheran Church hopes to collect more than 10,000 gifts to contribute to the 2019 global goal of reaching 11 million children.
To donate items for the shoebox gifts contact Saint Peter Lutheran Church at 209-333-2223.
— Oula Miqbel
Woodbridge Sanitary District to hold meeting
WOODBRIDGE — A special meeting of the Woodbridge Sanitary District will be held on Wednesday at 5 p.m. at the Woodbridge Fire Station, 400 E. Augusta St., Woodbridge.
The board will discuss and consider approval of the CoBank Instruction Letter, and consider approving the CoBank Agreement for Cash Management and Transaction Services. CoBank, part of the U.S. Farm Credit System, provides loans and financial services to cooperatives, agribusinesses, rural public utilities, and other farm credit associations.
The meeting is open to the public. Members in attendance may address the board of directors on any item on the agenda.
— Oula Miqbel
California parks reach digital access milestone
SACRAMENTO — California State Parks has reached a major milestone in providing kindergarten through 12th grade students with digital access to parks across the state.
The PORTS program — short for Parks Online Resources for Teachers and Students — takes students on “virtual field trips” to parks across the state. Students receive live video guidance from a park ranger, who can answer their questions in real time.
“For many of these students, it is the first time getting a glimpse of the giant redwoods or touring a gold rush ghost town. Our virtual field trips are intended to give students that have limited access to our parks the opportunity to engage with our expert staff and help deepen the learning experience within, and beyond the classroom environment,” California State Parks Director Lisa Mangat said.
For more information on the PORTS program, visit www.ports.parks. ca.gov or join state parks staff for a livestream from Columbia State Historic Park at 10 a.m. today at www.facebook.com/
CaliforniaStateParks.
— Kyla Cathey
Archives to host a Thanksgiving tour
SACRAMENTO — The State Archives will provide a free behind-the-scenes guided tour of its collections from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday at the California State Archives building, 1020 O St., Sacramento.
The will focus on the history of Thanksgiving in California.
The State Archives’ collections of historic records include more than 100 million documents, 20,000 maps and architectural drawings, 250,000 photographs and thousands of video and audio recordings. This month’s tour will feature Thanksgiving recipes from historic cookbooks, records from the Turkey Advisory Board and photographs of fall foliage in California.
This event is free but requires a ticket. To reserve a space, visit bit.ly/2XDdtBv.
— Oula Miqbel