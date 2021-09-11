For Katie Huipe, crafting the complex murals at the Lodi Grape Festival is a family tradition — one she’s been a part of since she was born.
“I was born in August, and I was at the Grape Festival in September,” she said, adding that there are photos of her in a bassinet at her first fair. “I’ve always helped, but I’ve been designing and building them myself since I was 21.”
Huipe, her mother Jean Rauser, and other volunteers gather every year to craft half a dozen or so murals using an unusual artistic medium: grapes. With new designs each year and grapes in a variety of colors and sizes, many grown by Rauser especially for the task, the muralists also use foil, rubber cement, bark from grape vines, and even — rarely — paint to turn piles of Lodi’s favorite fruit into temporary works of art. Visitors often think that the murals use plastic grapes, marbles or Jordan almonds, but they don’t; in fact, to be eligible for the exhibit, 90% of each mural must be grapes.
Over the years, the muralists have developed tricks to make the grapes last longer, from carefully filtering out any with split skins to leaving a small piece of the stem when trimming them, carefully hidden in the back when each grape is affixed to its board.
“It is a very time-consuming, tedious job,” said Huipe, who works on the mural crafted by the Lodi Grape Festival’s board of directors and oversees the Live Oak 4-H members in making their own mural each year.
Each of the artworks can take days or even weeks to assemble. First, the image has to be designed. Each drawing is then blown up to create an 8-by-12-foot piece, often split into four or five sections so that the mural can be lifted into place. Each section can weigh as much as 100 pounds.
Then, the grapes need to be sorted, trimmed, and — if the mural calls for a color that grapes can’t be grown in, like white or gold — painted. Once that’s done, they need to be carefully glued into place.
In addition to the grape murals, the Grape Festival also showcases commodity murals using other crops and products from San Joaquin County have taken over part of the show.
People who like large craft projects or jigsaw puzzles tend to enjoy the work, but others might find it monotonous, Huipe said. Either way, though, there’s a satisfaction that comes when the finished product is ready for visitors to view.
“When you see a section done and you know you did it, and then you get to go to the fair ... people are like, ‘Oh my god, you did that? That looks really good,’” she said. And there’s also something to be said for carrying on tradition. The mural tradition began in the 1950s, after one of the Grape Festival’s director saw a similar exhibit at a Southern California citrus festival. The murals have been part of the Grape Festival ever since, with that first generation of muralists passing the tradition on to their children, nieces and nephews, and anyone else with an interest in joining the fun.
Today’s muralists are doing the same. In addition to guiding the 4-Hers, Huipe has been bringing her own 12-year-old son and 9-year-old daughter to the festival since they were born, and her colleagues are passing on the tradition as well. They welcome anyone else who wants to come and learn the art.