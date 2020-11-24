A Lodi man who carjacked two motorists last year was sentenced by a San Joaquin County Superior Court judge last week.
Judge Bernard Garber sentenced Steven Baca to 14 years in prison on Nov. 19.
On May 27, 2019, Baca hijacked a car at knifepoint in Stockton, crashing the vehicle shortly afterward and abandoning it on the side of the road.
Later that day, Baca attempted to carjack an 18-year-old motorist at a Lodi gas station by trying to pull him out of the vehicle through the window and striking him multiple times, the San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office said.
The victim called for help and a friend who was filling up his own car at the same station attempted to intervene. Baca attacked the friend and ran to his vehicle, and attempted to drive off, the District Attorney’s Office said.
The second victim hung on to the driver’s side door as Baca drove into the first victim’s vehicle, the District Attorney’s Office said.
Video surveillance of the incident showed Baca rolling out of the vehicle as he turned out of the parking lot, and then successfully carjacking the first victim’s vehicle at the gas station.
A Lodi police officer responding to the call saw Baca in the vehicle and gave chase. Baca crashed the vehicle and proceeded to assault the officer.
A wrap and spit guard were used to help take Baca into custody, the District Attorney’s Office said.