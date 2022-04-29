Event to help raise funds for purchase of vests for Lodi firefighters

The Lodi Fire Foundation will host its first annual golf tournament next month, kicking off a campaign to raise funds for bullet proof vests for firefighters.
The Lodi Fire Department is constantly assessing community risk reduction strategies, the foundation said, and one of those risks identified is active shooter incidents.
The department said it has become a standard practice across America for local police agencies to partner with local fire departments during active shooter incidents. Police officers and firefighters partner up as a rescue task force to treat the wounded inside of an active incident. The police officers provide security while the firefighters provide lifesaving emergency medical care.
Fire department administration prioritized that risk and recognized the need for personal protective equipment that would consist of a ballistic vest and helmet. Every fire department first responder would have access to the equipment on all engines and trucks, allowing personnel to quickly respond and deploy during an active shooter incident.
“From A to Z, if the Lodi Fire Department has a critical need, the foundation wants to be there to help,” foundation president Mark Wallace said.
“Such a request was to secure funding to provide ballistic vests and helmets for the rigs when they respond with local police to an active shooter incident. We feel this meets the mission straight on and are very honored to take part in this effort. We are so thankful of the support the community has shown to both the Lodi Fire Foundation and the Lodi Fire Department.”
The department would like to purchase 20 ballistic vests and helmets, and the foundation’s golf tournament, to be held May 9 at Woodbridge Golf & Country Club at 10 a.m., is the first step in making that a reality.
Registration for the tournament has closed, but those wishing to donate to the campaign can do so by visiting www.lodifirefoundation.com to use a credit card online.
You can also mail checks to Lodi Fire Foundation, PO Box 898, Woodbridge, Calif., 95258.
You can either sponsor a vest and helmet for $1,500, or make a general donation.
“The Lodi Fire Department Administration is extremely grateful for the Lodi Fire Foundation’s willingness to fundraise for ballistic vests and helmets for our firefighters,” Chief Ken Johnson said.
“These vital pieces of safety protections will increase firefighter safety on the scene of an active shooter and will enable our first responder to save lives.”
To donate, visit www.lodifirefoundation.com/vests.
