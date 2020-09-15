The CASA Superhero Run is going virtual! The Child Abuse Prevention Council and CASA — court-appointed special advocates — are thrilled to invite the community to support the first-ever CASA Superhero Virtual Run, which is open to runners until Sept. 27.
While the world might be a little disrupted, it’s important to keep active and look after your physical and mental health. This is a great way to do it, and help children and teens in need at the same time.
San Joaquin County residents are invited to help local foster kids by supporting the CASA Superhero Virtual Run. A virtual run can be run (or walked) from any location — on a sidewalk or road, on local trails, or even on a treadmill or track.
Participants are encouraged to don a mask and cape to reveal their superhero alter ego, then time themselves running and submit their results. The cost to run the virtual 5K race is $22.50, and registration is open until Sept. 25. Results can be submitted any time before Sept. 27.
For more information or to register, visit www.nochildabuse.org/superhero.
As CASAs, volunteers take on tasks too massive for any single hero. As the only agency in our county appointed to work for kids in foster care, CASAs collaborate and advocate for children and teens who have been abused, neglected or abandoned.
In San Joaquin County, more than 1,700 kids are battling the odds against foster care statistics every day. Some of the youths in foster care live in less-than-ideal circumstances, even without the global pandemic factored in. Many are not sure what the future holds or where they will be living next month or next year.
The Child Abuse Prevention Council and local CASAs are calling upon community members to share their own superpowers.
“Our community cannot forget our most vulnerable youth right now,” the CAPC stated in a press release. “We must help them through this pandemic nightmare that is disproportionately impacting them. It is your compassion and heart that can make a difference.”