Serial killer in Stockton? Police amassing resources to examine ‘patterns’ in recent homicides

Early on Sept. 21, officers with the Stockton Police Department were called to the 4400 block of Manchester Avenue on a report of shots fired. When officers arrived, they located a man on the sidewalk who was shot and was pronounced dead at the scene. The case was noted by the police department as it investigates whether or not a serial killer is walking the streets of Stockton.

STOCKTON — The Stockton Police Department announced that it has formed a committee to investigate whether or not a serial killer is walking the streets.

In a social media post Wednesday, the department said it has investigated 43 homicides in 2022 compared to 32 reported at this time last year.