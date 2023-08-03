According to a recent report prepared by University of the Pacific, the cost of homelessness in San Joaquin County in 2021 was estimated between $131.8 million and $160.2 million. The survey report also estimated that the average cost per individual homeless person was between $56,800 and $69,100.
While the City of Lodi did not participate in the study, city officials have estimated that Lodi has spent about $35.7 million on homelessness in the last two years. The 2022 Point in Time Count recorded 218 homeless individuals in Lodi.
In 2021, the year Pacific conducted the study, Lodi received millions in grant funding for its two major homelessness projects, the access center and Harmony Homes.
According to News-Sentinel archives, the city spent nearly $4.6 million on the two projects combined.
The city spent $2.2 million to purchase the 712 N. Sacramento St. property for the access center. The money used came from its capital outlay fund and a American Rescue Plan Act grant, which combined totaled $2.8 million. The existing 23,000-square-foot structure on the property will be remodeled to accommodate 200 beds, and once complete, the access center will be a low-barrier, service-focused shelter that will connect homeless individuals to needed resources and assist in transitioning out of homelessness. On-site services will include intensive case management, hygiene facilities, and round-the-clock staffing including security and janitorial services.
The site is currently being used as a temporary homeless center while the city prepares to build the permanent access center. Once the city breaks ground on the access center, construction should take about 18 months, officials have said.
The Harmony Homes project, located on the corner of Washington Street and Lodi Avenue, cost more than $3 million in total during the 2021 year. The city allocated $336,265 in Permanent Local Housing Allocation grant program funds to the project in early 2021, and set aside an additional $50,000 in operational maintenance reserves. Another $150,000 was set aside to cover extraordinary maintenance and repair costs that might occur. Additional funds came from a $1.25 million Homeless Emergency Aid Program grant.
Harmony Homes consists of four “tiny homes” that provide dwellings for individuals working their way out of homelessness. Those living in the homes will be vetted by organizations such as the Housing Authority of San Joaquin and Lodi Salvation Army. They must also keep the homes, which are about 400-square-feet in size, in livable condition. The homes received the first round of residents last summer.
City officials told the News-Sentinel this week that as much as 30% of calls received by the Lodi Police Department in 2021 were related to the homeless, as were 3% of calls received by the Lodi Fire Department. The city said it is difficult to estimate how much it cost to respond to those calls.
