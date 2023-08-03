Lodi sees sharp rise in homeless population

A homeless encampment at the railroad trestle at Lodi Avenue and Highway 99 on Wednesday in Lodi. The San Joaquin County Continuum of Care released its 2022 Point-In-Time Count results this week, with Lodi reporting 208 homeless individuals, an increase of over 50% since the last count was conducted in 2019.

 DAVID WITTE/NEWS-SENTINEL

According to a recent report prepared by University of the Pacific, the cost of homelessness in San Joaquin County in 2021 was estimated between $131.8 million and $160.2 million. The survey report also estimated that the average cost per individual homeless person was between $56,800 and $69,100.

While the City of Lodi did not participate in the study, city officials have estimated that Lodi has spent about $35.7 million on homelessness in the last two years. The 2022 Point in Time Count recorded 218 homeless individuals in Lodi.