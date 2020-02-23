Early voting in the 2020 California primary election begins on Monday, Feb. 24.
In Lodi, early voters can visit Hutchins Street Square from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday until March 2 to vote early. The Square will additionally be open to voters from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29, and from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, March 3.
Same-day voter registration will be accepted at Hutchins Street Square during early voting. The Square is located at 125 S. Hutchins St., Lodi.
While the Square is the only early voting location in Lodi, there are several locations in the local area where voters can deliver their filled out Vote-By-Mail ballots to a secure, locked ballot box:
- Lodi City Clerk's Office: 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday until March 3. 221 W. Pine St., Lodi.
- Lodi Grape Festival Grounds: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29. 413 E. Lockeford St., Lodi. A drive-thru ballot drop will be available.
- Hutchins Street Square (ballot drop-off): 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28 and Monday, March 2; 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 3. A drive-thru ballot drop will be available during these times only.
- Lockeford Elementary School: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 1. A drive-thru ballot drop will be available. 19456 N. Tully Road, Lockeford.
Be sure to note the dates and times that services are available.
For more information and to view additional early voting locations, visit caearlyvoting.sos.ca.gov. To find your polling location for Super Tuesday, March 3, visit www.sos.ca.gov/elections/polling-place/.