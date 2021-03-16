LODI — The Lodi Republican Women Federate is offering a $1,000 scholarship. The recipient must be a high school senior living in the Lodi Unified School District attendance area; attend a public, private or home school; and be accepted at a college, university or trade school beginning the fall semester of 2021.
Applications and instructions are available from school counselors, by calling Ann Mehrten, LFRW Scholarship chairwoman, at 209-759-3453, or by emailing Grandoaks@inreach.com.
Applications may be submitted electronically by March 29 at Grandoaks@inreach.com, or by mail at LFRW Scholarship P.O. Box 751, Lodi CA, 95341-0751 (must be postmarked by March 29).
Receipt will be confirmed by mail.
— Scott Howell
Lodi Community Concert Association offering scholarship
LODI — The Lodi Community Concert Association is offering the $1,000 Richard Irizary Performing Arts Scholarship to a high school senior graduating from a public or private school in the Lodi area.
The student should be planning to major in the performing arts of music, drama or dance. For more information and an application, email Carol Kirst at cakirst@gmail.com. Applications will be due April 2.
— Scott Howell
Woman’s Club of Lodi holding kuchen fundraiser
LODI — The Woman’s Club of Lodi is holding a kuchen fundraiser on March 31.
This fundraiser will be a drive-thru event, but all kuchen must be ordered in advance and paid for by March 26. Visit the Woman’s Club at 325 W. Pine St. from 10 a.m. to noon this Tuesday through Friday or from March 22 to 26 to order and pay for your kuchen, or mail a check with your order to: Woman’s Club, 325 W. Pine St., Lodi, CA 95240.
Peach, prune, apricot and cheese kuchen is available. Quantities are limited; no orders will be accepted after March 26. All pre-orders can be picked up from 4 to 7 p.m. March 31 on Lee Street (between Elm and Pine streets). No phone orders will be accepted.
For more information, call LeAnn at 209-712-0306.
— News-Sentinel Staff
Alcoholic Beverage Control to be out in force on St. Patrick’s Day
SACRAMENTO — The California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control HAS announced that it will have agents out enforcing alcoholic beverage laws on March 17 to make St. Patrick’s Day celebrations as safe as possible. If you are celebrating St. Patrick’s Day, remember to do so responsibly by having a plan to get home safely.
Agents will be working in collaboration with local law enforcement, licensed establishments, and community stakeholders, and have already made more than 233,000 site visits during the pandemic to enhance public safety since starting work with the California Office of Emergency Services COVID -19 Task Force.
In addition to enforcing alcoholic beverage laws, ABC agents will also be checking on health order compliance. California’s public health guidance advises to limit mixing with people you don’t live with as much as possible to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.
— Wes Bowers
CHP to step up St. Paddy’s Day enforcement
SACRAMENTO — This St. Patrick’s Day, the California Highway Patrol will be on alert for impaired drivers, and will partner with the California Office of Traffic Safety in reminding drivers to travel safely.
“The CHP is committed to making California’s roadways safe for all who use them.” said CHP Commissioner Amanda Ray. “Remember to buckle up, slow down, don’t drive distracted, and never drive impaired. If you chose to celebrate, please do so responsibly by designating a sober driver or making other arrangements to get home safe.”
The CHP wants everyone to remember safe driving rules have not changed and that officers will be on the lookout for impaired driving. The CHP also cautions drivers that alcohol is not the only substance that can lead to an arrest for driving under the influence. Cannabis, prescription medications, and illegal drugs can all lead to impaired driving.
Throughout the country, the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration (NHTSA) reports that in 2020, 327 fatal alcohol-related crashes occurred on St. Patrick's Day. Drunk driving accounts for nearly one-third of vehicle related fatalities in the United States, NHTSA data shows.
— Wes Bowers